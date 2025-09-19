What Happened To Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart?

This article contains references to sexual assault.

On the night of June 5, 2002, Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from the bedroom she shared with her sister, Mary Katherine. Smart later told the Associated Press that she was awoken by a man's voice, but she tried to remain still. "I heard the voice again. 'I have a knife at your neck,'" the man told her. "Don't make a sound. Come with me." Over the next nine months, as the country was gripped by the astonishing story of a girl snatched by an unknown person from her childhood home, Smart endured torment at the hands of her captor.

His name was Brian Mitchell, and his wife Wanda Barzee helped him repeatedly abuse their prisoner. Smart later testified (via NPR) that she'd been raped multiple times a day, and that Mitchell claimed that everything he was doing to her was religiously-motivated. "The Lord wants you to experience this," Mitchell told her. Though she could hear rescuers calling her name near the cabin where she was held hostage, Smart feared what would happen if she answered. "There wasn't a day that went by where he wasn't telling me that he would kill me," she told Nightline.

Thankfully, Mary Katherine had glimpsed the man as he led Smart out of their room, and months after the ordeal, "America's Most Wanted" aired a police sketch taken from her recollections. Days later, Smart was rescued on March 12, 2003, after someone who had seen the show alerted the cops to the suspects. Though Mitchell and Barzee told the police their religion prevented Smart from speaking, police didn't give up. She told Nightline, "He had to ask me a few times before I finally said that, yes, I was Elizabeth Smart."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).