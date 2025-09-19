Goldie Hawn Is Completely Unrecognizable In Candid Picture From The '60s

Goldie Hawn's red carpet looks have been turning heads for decades but her journey from dancer to funny girl wasn't an easy one. In a 2023 interview with Variety, the "Death Becomes Her" star recalled an uncomfortable interaction with a reporter who didn't appreciate the ditzy persona Hawn portrayed on screen in the middle of the women's liberation movement of the 1970s. "She said to me, 'Well, don't you feel kind of irresponsible for being like a dumb blonde and, you know, playing dumb in a time when women are reaching out to become independent and liberated,'" Hawn shared. "And I looked at her and I said, 'Oh, but I'm already liberated.'"

As for the topic of aging, which is a taboo subject for some women in Hollywood, Hawn is unbothered. "It's all in your mind," she told Porter magazine (via People) in 2015. "It's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right?" The grandmother of eight said she tries to stay healthy and present in her life, and change is a part of that. "By living mindfully, you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them," she mused.

And don't ask Hawn her secret to staying young. "I don't have one..." she told People in 2017. "It's not a secret. I try to drink my juices. I try to work out every day a little bit... I hike. I bike. I try to have as much fun as possible."