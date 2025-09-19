Goldie Hawn Is Completely Unrecognizable In Candid Picture From The '60s
Goldie Hawn has spent decades in the spotlight making people laugh. From shows like "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," where she got her big break, performing from 1967 to 1970, to warming our hearts as Mrs. Claus alongside her long-term partner Kurt Russell's Santa Claus in the hit Netflix franchise "The Christmas Chronicles," Hawn has become a pillar within the entertainment industry. But before she landed her first acting role in 1967 on the short-lived sitcom "Good Morning World," Hawn was a teenage dancer born in Washington, D.C.. who spent her days dreaming of Broadway.
Thanks to Hawn's stunning transformation, she was practically unrecognizable in a rare photo of her taken at an unknown restaurant in Washington, D.C., in 1964. Hawn appears to be enjoying a burger in the black-and-white photo, in which she's gazing at the camera with a subtle smile. The photo is proof that the "Shampoo" star was a trendsetter well before she became a household name. She's sporting a chic shoulder-length bob in the photo and wearing a ruffled dress. Young Hawn was too busy in dance studios to grace a runway, but she could have been mistaken for the model Twiggy, who was considered the face of fashion in the 1960s.
Goldie Hawn isn't afraid of getting older
Goldie Hawn's red carpet looks have been turning heads for decades but her journey from dancer to funny girl wasn't an easy one. In a 2023 interview with Variety, the "Death Becomes Her" star recalled an uncomfortable interaction with a reporter who didn't appreciate the ditzy persona Hawn portrayed on screen in the middle of the women's liberation movement of the 1970s. "She said to me, 'Well, don't you feel kind of irresponsible for being like a dumb blonde and, you know, playing dumb in a time when women are reaching out to become independent and liberated,'" Hawn shared. "And I looked at her and I said, 'Oh, but I'm already liberated.'"
As for the topic of aging, which is a taboo subject for some women in Hollywood, Hawn is unbothered. "It's all in your mind," she told Porter magazine (via People) in 2015. "It's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right?" The grandmother of eight said she tries to stay healthy and present in her life, and change is a part of that. "By living mindfully, you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them," she mused.
And don't ask Hawn her secret to staying young. "I don't have one..." she told People in 2017. "It's not a secret. I try to drink my juices. I try to work out every day a little bit... I hike. I bike. I try to have as much fun as possible."