Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Are Two Peas In A Pod (Who May Have Gotten Too Close)

Having one rambunctious member of your politcal party constantly stirring the pot when they shouldn't is enough of a headache. The Republicans happen to have two: Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The two women have butted heads in the past, but they truly are peas in a pod. Boebert and Greene often champion the same causes, but one does not necessarily want the other to outshine them.

Boebert and Greene have continually competed for a moment in the controversial spotlight. In May 2024, the Georgia congresswoman managed to turn a House Oversight Committee hearing into a circus when she took a swipe at Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett after the latter tried to refocus Greene's attention on the matters at hand. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," Greene snapped. The subsequent chaos dominated news reports.

Similarly, Boebert managed to sow controversy in March 2025 when she insulted Texas Representative Al Green during President Donald Trump's pseudo State of the Union Address. Green was heckling Trump while pointing his cane at the president. Boebert subsequently accused Green of "shaking his pimp cane at President Trump" during an interview with "Real America's Voice." The comment received plenty of backlash, and Boebert was subsequently accused of racism and ableism. Like Greene, she's refused to apologize.