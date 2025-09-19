Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Are Two Peas In A Pod (Who May Have Gotten Too Close)
Having one rambunctious member of your politcal party constantly stirring the pot when they shouldn't is enough of a headache. The Republicans happen to have two: Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The two women have butted heads in the past, but they truly are peas in a pod. Boebert and Greene often champion the same causes, but one does not necessarily want the other to outshine them.
Boebert and Greene have continually competed for a moment in the controversial spotlight. In May 2024, the Georgia congresswoman managed to turn a House Oversight Committee hearing into a circus when she took a swipe at Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett after the latter tried to refocus Greene's attention on the matters at hand. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," Greene snapped. The subsequent chaos dominated news reports.
Similarly, Boebert managed to sow controversy in March 2025 when she insulted Texas Representative Al Green during President Donald Trump's pseudo State of the Union Address. Green was heckling Trump while pointing his cane at the president. Boebert subsequently accused Green of "shaking his pimp cane at President Trump" during an interview with "Real America's Voice." The comment received plenty of backlash, and Boebert was subsequently accused of racism and ableism. Like Greene, she's refused to apologize.
Boebert and Greene were united in their dislike of Joe Biden
Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly once called Lauren Boebert "a little b****" on the House floor in 2023 after the latter attempted to force a vote to impeach former President Joe Biden (via The Hill). Greene had been trying to accomplish this feat for longer than Boebert and accused her of plagiarizing her articles of impeachment. Boebert denied doing any such thing. The spat made headlines and marked the moment when Boebert's feud with Greene went from political to personal.
When they're not fighting about who gets to impeach a sitting president, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert manage to sow plenty of chaos when they join forces. For instance, they caused quite the spectacle during former President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address when they both jumped out of their seats to heckle the president. Biden was addressing border security and immigration, and while some loudly applauded, Boebert and Greene jointly shouted, "Build the wall!" They did such a great job that their voices could be heard over the thundering applause.
Boebert and Greene both peddled the false rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen
Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene may not always see eye to eye, but one thing they have in common is their unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump. Both women have parroted the divisive politician's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged without any regard for the facts.
On January 1, 2021, Greene took to X to post a lengthy thread about how the Democrats had stolen the presidency from Trump. "For 4 strait [sic] years, the Democrats have been actively engaged in a coup to overthrow the people and @realDonaldTrump," Greene penned, accusing the party of attempting to destroy democracy. "There was MASS voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American regardless of political party. I will swear an oath on Jan 3rd and I will uphold it on Jan 6th!" she continued.
Boebert agreed with Greene on this one, letting her followers on X know in December 2020 that they can count on her to contest the election results. "Guided by the US Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th," she wrote. Of course, we all know how that turned out.
Boebert and Greene both supported Donald Trump during his New York fraud trial
As Donald Trump's New York fraud case woes kept piling up, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were waiting in the wings, ready to give their idol some much-needed support. 2024 saw the president spending plenty of time in the courtroom, and the two congresswomen made sure he knew they were rooting for him.
Boebert took a moment to speak to reporters gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse in May 2024 after one of Trump's court appearances, insisting that he was being unfairly prosecuted. "I want all of the news to start asking the question, 'What is the crime?' Because everyone in this court has not been informed of what the crime is. The defendant does not know the crime that was committed," she shouted at the gathered reporters. Boebert later reposted a video of her address to X, writing, "I'll never stop standing up for President Trump, even if I'm the last one standing."
Greene had made waves a month earlier when she showed her support by joining a protest outside the Manhattan courthouse. Megaphone in hand, she made plenty of noise, proclaiming Trump to be the "top Republican candidate for president for 2024." She also insisted that the charges against the divisive politician had no merit. "We cannot tolerate this injustice in the United States of America. No more," she declared (via CBS News).
Boebert and Greene are both against improved gun control laws
If there's one thing that will always unite Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, it's the Second Amendment. The two congresswomen love their guns, and both have been outspoken against revising the law to allow for stricter gun control measures. It's long been a contentious topic, but Boebert and Greene are adamant that guns protect more people than they kill.
In September 2022, Greene posted a clip on X of herself talking with a group of people on the street who had questions about her stance. She called the people questioning her "foolish cowards" and arguing that guns are crucial to protect children. "'Gun-free' zones kill people," Greene concluded. In February 2025, the Georgia representative took to Instagram to post a snap of herself at a shooting range, captioning it, "I absolutely love shooting guns! So much fun!!" It's worth noting that, at the time, several school shootings had already taken place since the year commenced.
Boebert has echoed Greene's rhetoric when it comes to gun laws. During a February 2023 House meeting, she argued, "Gun-free zones are the most dangerous places in our country." She went on to encourage the public to expand their armories. "America owns 46% of the world's guns. I think we need to get our numbers up, boys and girls," she urged. Much like Greene, Boebert has also touted her love for guns on social media, posting a Christmas snap of her and her kids brandishing guns in December 2021.
Both Boebert and Greene have engaged in questionable social conduct
There's a long list of politicians who can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene — and Lauren Boebert, for that matter — and once you pay attention to their conduct, it's easy to understand why.
Greene famously harassed New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 before she became a congresswoman herself, and she live-streamed the whole spectacle on Facebook. "Stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve," she said from outside Ocasio-Cortez's office door. If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens." The New York Representative later told reporters that she thinks Greene is "deeply unwell."
Boebert, similarly, has also exhibited questionable behavior, but to her credit, her misconduct didn't take place within the hallowed halls of the Capitol. Instead, she delivered a blow to her reputation at a Denver theater in 2023 while watching a production of "Beetlejuice." Boebert and her date were seen fondling each other, vaping inside the theater, and causing an overall disturbance. They were eventually escorted outside by security. Boebert initially denied any wrongdoing, but the jig was up once footage proving the allegations was made public. Boebert apologized and blamed her behavior on her divorce.