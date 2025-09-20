The Eye-Watering Amount Of Money Donald Trump's Old Drawings Sold For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In some areas, Donald Trump's ego is massive, like when he spiraled out over an unflattering painting of him that was displayed in Colorado. Surprisingly, when it comes to his own artistic efforts, Trump is uncharacteristically humble. "I don't draw pictures," Trump asserted in a July 2025 post on Truth Social. It was the beginning of Trump's doodle denial regarding a sketch that was part of a birthday gift for Jeffrey Epstein. By September, the Wall Street Journal published the contested sketch of a woman's torso. While the artist's identity hasn't been confirmed, Trump has been known to dabble in artistic pursuits in the past, and some of his drawings have earned quite a chunk of change. In 2017, Trump's minimalistic drawing of skyscrapers was resold for over $29,000.

Trump actually loves to draw. Here's a certified and confirmed drawing that sold for $30,000. pic.twitter.com/aac56yTDCt — Your Old Pal Donavon (@hellodonavon) September 9, 2025

That same year, another of Trump's architecturally-inspired sketches also exceeded auction expectations, selling for $16,000. A drawing of the Empire State Building had more detail and textured lines, but, on the downside, Trump's signature was a lot harder to read, a fact that may have caused it to be slightly less appealing. Even so, it was still quite the investment piece. Twenty-two years earlier, it sold for under $100.

However, these current high prices don't necessarily indicate Trump's artistic merit. One writer and critic roasted the president's abstract approach. "Trump's general speaking style of big gestures and no details extends to his drawing skill," David Colman informed Newsweek. "It's more proof that Trump's fans will buy anything he shovels."