The Eye-Watering Amount Of Money Donald Trump's Old Drawings Sold For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In some areas, Donald Trump's ego is massive, like when he spiraled out over an unflattering painting of him that was displayed in Colorado. Surprisingly, when it comes to his own artistic efforts, Trump is uncharacteristically humble. "I don't draw pictures," Trump asserted in a July 2025 post on Truth Social. It was the beginning of Trump's doodle denial regarding a sketch that was part of a birthday gift for Jeffrey Epstein. By September, the Wall Street Journal published the contested sketch of a woman's torso. While the artist's identity hasn't been confirmed, Trump has been known to dabble in artistic pursuits in the past, and some of his drawings have earned quite a chunk of change. In 2017, Trump's minimalistic drawing of skyscrapers was resold for over $29,000.
Trump actually loves to draw. Here's a certified and confirmed drawing that sold for $30,000. pic.twitter.com/aac56yTDCt
— Your Old Pal Donavon (@hellodonavon) September 9, 2025
That same year, another of Trump's architecturally-inspired sketches also exceeded auction expectations, selling for $16,000. A drawing of the Empire State Building had more detail and textured lines, but, on the downside, Trump's signature was a lot harder to read, a fact that may have caused it to be slightly less appealing. Even so, it was still quite the investment piece. Twenty-two years earlier, it sold for under $100.
However, these current high prices don't necessarily indicate Trump's artistic merit. One writer and critic roasted the president's abstract approach. "Trump's general speaking style of big gestures and no details extends to his drawing skill," David Colman informed Newsweek. "It's more proof that Trump's fans will buy anything he shovels."
Philanthropy motivated Trump's artistic efforts
On social media, impressions of Donald Trump's art were mixed, with some expressing admiration for his restrained style. "Have to admit, his use of suggested texture with the windows is pretty cool," observed one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Others were pleased that Trump's drawings were made to support various philanthropic organizations. Trump mentioned these efforts in his memoir "Never Give Up," proclaiming, "It takes me a few minutes to draw something ... but it raises thousands of dollars to help the hungry in New York." Although Trump contributed artwork regularly to charity, it's unclear how he arrived at this amount, since his art previously sold for much less. In 2003, Trump's artwork for a charity in Ohio went for a mere $275.
These days, Trump's art is definitely pulling in the thousands, even for less-coveted works. Trump's 2006 sketch of the George Washington Bridge earned less than expected, but still sold for $4,480. Technique-wise, this piece gives an illusion of depth that some of his cityscapes lack.
In 2020, Trump's drawing of a tree shredding dollar bills was actioned for almost double that amount: $8,500. Besides sporting the president's signature in gold ink, Trump's photo was on the back, with a hilarious admission that his "distinctive combover is the subject of humor by comedians." This piece was quite a time capsule, since it poked fun at his hair insecurities and harkened back to a time before Trump stroked his ego with artwork.