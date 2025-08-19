Trump Strokes His Ego With Yet Another White House Painting (But This One Made A Weird Flex)
Donald Trump has continued to revamp the look of the White House. We already have Trump's definitely not tacky gold-adorned Oval Office and the historic Rose Garden that Trump turned into a Mar-a-Lago-style concrete patio. And now, he's apparently adding yet another painting of himself to the White House walls. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, posted the new painting on X and said, "One of the new [White House] paintings of President [Donald Trump]. More to come."
Trump already has a number of paintings of himself up in the White House, along with a copy of a newspaper front page featuring his mugshot placed in a gold frame near the Oval Office. And Gorka is saying there's "More to come." How many portraits does one person need? Along with begging the question as to why this (or any additional) portraits of Trump are necessary at the White House at all, people are wondering why Trump went with a portrait that showed the world seemingly on fire behind him. We're not sure if it was an intentional troll by the artist (our guess is that it was to make him look powerful), but it sure looks like Trump is leaving a trail of fire and destruction in his wake. Even if that wasn't the intent, that's the vibe that a lot of people on social media are getting.
One person said, "So he's going to burn the USA down and walk away unscathed? What kind of message is this?" Another joked, "It would be more fitting if he were driving a golf cart on his way to T off."
Donald Trump's portrait adds to his moves to seemingly make the White House all about him
Some people took issue with how the new portrait of Donald Trump didn't portray him how he really looks. Referring to his infamous tan, one said, "The shade of orange is off. And they also got his body built wrong." Trump is looking rather svelte in the painting. There was one thing the portrait definitely got right; as one person quipped, "Tie is still TOO LONG!!" Trump's love for an extra-long red tie is unsurpassed. Other people took the opportunity to transform the image to feature California's Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom and his social media team have taken to mocking the style of Trump's social media posts by using all caps, hyperbole, and name calling.
The Independent spoke with the White House, who said Vanessa Horabuena painted the new flaming Trump portrait, displayed in the West Wing. She also painted the replacement for the painting of Trump in the Colorado statehouse that caused him to spiral out over how unflattering he thought it was.
This new White House portrait comes after Trump had Barack Obama's portrait moved at the White House, proving that his ego knows no bounds. According to insiders for CNN, he also moved paintings of George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush; all three are now out of view for most White House visitors. Trump replaced Obama's portrait in the Grand Foyer with one of him after the assassination attempt at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024. In keeping with his elevated ego, he made sure to point out that image during the recent meeting of European leaders at the White House, where they were trying to work on a resolution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.