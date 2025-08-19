Trump Strokes His Ego With Yet Another White House Painting (But This One Made A Weird Flex)

Donald Trump has continued to revamp the look of the White House. We already have Trump's definitely not tacky gold-adorned Oval Office and the historic Rose Garden that Trump turned into a Mar-a-Lago-style concrete patio. And now, he's apparently adding yet another painting of himself to the White House walls. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, posted the new painting on X and said, "One of the new [White House] paintings of President [Donald Trump]. More to come."

Trump already has a number of paintings of himself up in the White House, along with a copy of a newspaper front page featuring his mugshot placed in a gold frame near the Oval Office. And Gorka is saying there's "More to come." How many portraits does one person need? Along with begging the question as to why this (or any additional) portraits of Trump are necessary at the White House at all, people are wondering why Trump went with a portrait that showed the world seemingly on fire behind him. We're not sure if it was an intentional troll by the artist (our guess is that it was to make him look powerful), but it sure looks like Trump is leaving a trail of fire and destruction in his wake. Even if that wasn't the intent, that's the vibe that a lot of people on social media are getting.

One person said, "So he's going to burn the USA down and walk away unscathed? What kind of message is this?" Another joked, "It would be more fitting if he were driving a golf cart on his way to T off."