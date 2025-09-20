Trump's Shoddy Golf Course Etiquette Leaves Much To Be Desired (& Everyone Noticed)

If there's one thing President Donald Trump loves more than Quarter Pounders and tariffs, it's golf. However, Trump's questionable reputation on the golf course has earned him plenty of jeers, particularly from fellow links lovers. His history of flouting the rules is well documented: taking extra shots, moving himself ahead on the leaderboard, kicking the ball, and other tactics. In one viral video, Trump was caught cheating on his Scotland golf course by having his caddy casually drop an extra ball in front of the sand bunker just before he exited his cart. Yet even that pales in comparison to another breach of etiquette he committed at Turnberry.

WATCH: President @realDonaldTrump sinks at putt while playing at his famous Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/dUNnPsmkVM — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2025

In a video clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Fox News, the president is shown sinking a putt from a short distance, then straightening up and walking away from the hole. Commenters pounced on his lack of courtesy. "Yeah a putt an 8 year old could make and @realDonaldTrump ignores golf etiquette and walks away from the ball in the cup," one pointed out. Naturally, fans rushed to Trump's defense, yawning about the "slow news day" or saying it's not unusual for caddies or younger players to retrieve balls for older golfers. But at least one MAGA loyalist had to agree that the president should have known better. "I'm a 3x Trump voter and love the guy, but you get your own ball out of the cup after putting," he wrote. "That's golf etiquette 101."