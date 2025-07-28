Trump's Makeup-Free Golf Outing After Health Diagnosis Is Another Brutal Reminder Of His Age

As odd as it may be, at this point, we're all used to Donald Trump's heavy duty orange bronzer. This makes it all the more jarring when we see a close-up shot of him without makeup — and it's often a brutal reminder how fast his 80s are approaching. While he's been overdoing the clown makeup for years, lately, it really seems like Trump's bronzer obsession has officially gone too far. Now, right in the thick of his extra orange era, he's been spotted out and about bare-faced.

Trump's recent health diagnosis sparked rumors about his lifespan and lots of questions about his physical and mental health at 79 years old. He spent the weekend on the golf course in Scotland with family. Against all odds, it's making us wonder if he somehow actually does look better with all that makeup. Trump was photographed without his usual suit, which made him look a bit older and less put-together. With his frizzy locks poking out from beneath his "USA" baseball cap and his tired, washed out-looking face on full display, it's hard to ignore the fact that his normal, cartoonish look is all a costume, and underneath is a worn-out man who's almost unrecognizable.