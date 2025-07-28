Trump's Makeup-Free Golf Outing After Health Diagnosis Is Another Brutal Reminder Of His Age
As odd as it may be, at this point, we're all used to Donald Trump's heavy duty orange bronzer. This makes it all the more jarring when we see a close-up shot of him without makeup — and it's often a brutal reminder how fast his 80s are approaching. While he's been overdoing the clown makeup for years, lately, it really seems like Trump's bronzer obsession has officially gone too far. Now, right in the thick of his extra orange era, he's been spotted out and about bare-faced.
Trump's recent health diagnosis sparked rumors about his lifespan and lots of questions about his physical and mental health at 79 years old. He spent the weekend on the golf course in Scotland with family. Against all odds, it's making us wonder if he somehow actually does look better with all that makeup. Trump was photographed without his usual suit, which made him look a bit older and less put-together. With his frizzy locks poking out from beneath his "USA" baseball cap and his tired, washed out-looking face on full display, it's hard to ignore the fact that his normal, cartoonish look is all a costume, and underneath is a worn-out man who's almost unrecognizable.
Donald Trump's posture and skin also bring his age into the spotlight
Donald Trump Jr. brought girlfriend Bettina Anderson and his kids along to spend time on the golf course at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire in Scotland. On July 27, he shared a series of photos from the outing on Instagram. And while these photos appeared to be a bit more edited than the candid shots that were snapped of Donald Trump golfing, they still put Donald's weary look on full display. One photo clearly shows his rosacea, while another sheds light on his odd, forward-leaning posture. Overall, this isn't the appearance Donald normally tries to show the world, but it can't be avoided when he's without his normal armor.
This isn't the first time head-turning pics of Donald golfing without makeup have had folks buzzing. Amidst all the questions and concerns about his age, however, this set of photos is coming at an unfortunate time for Donald. While it might earn him plenty of criticism, it seems that his usual hair, makeup, and wardrobe actually does do him some good when it comes to distracting the world from his age and physical condition.