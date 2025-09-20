Adorable Prince Harry Moments That Prove He's The Most Relatable Royal
There have been many opinions of Prince Harry since he and Meghan Markle abruptly stepped back as senior working royals and moved from the U.K. to California. The Duke of Sussex has been praised for leaving behind the only life he's ever known to protect his wife and children, but he's also been accused of betraying his family and the British monarchy. Some fans believe he has no plans to return to the royal family and looks much happier after leaving, but others insist he would never be content as a private citizen. However, he proved during his return to the U.K. in September 2025 that Harry is still the warm, cheeky, and down-to-earth prince we all know and love.
While in London, Harry attended the 2025 WellChild Awards, where he met and charmed the young winners and their guardians with his signature playfulness. Gwen, a 9-year-old awardee living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, challenged Harry to a sword fight using balloons, and of course, he was totally game. In video footage shared on TikTok, the suit-clad prince did not hesitate to grab a bright yellow balloon sword and poke fun at his little opponent for holding hers upside down. "Listen, if you're going to challenge me to a sword fight, you've got to know how to do it," Harry joked. He then went into the en garde stance but gamely let Gwen get plenty of hits in before pretending to stab her with the balloon sword.
@royalfamilychannel
Nine-Year-Old Gwen Challenges Prince Harry to a Sword Fight at the WellChild Awards. #royalfamily #princeharry#wellchildawards2025
♬ original sound – The Royal Family Channel – The Royal Family Channel
This was just one of the many times the Duke of Sussex brought a smile to everyone's faces with his antics.
That time we almost couldn't tell who the real toddler was between him and a 2-year-old
Prince Harry might have transformed from a young boy to a dashing royal, but he's still a kid at heart. This side of him often comes out whenever he's in the vicinity of children, as his fake sword fight and many other adorable interactions with kids have shown. Back in 2014, he toured the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with then-London Mayor Boris Johnson and met a group of students having a blast trying out the venue's many attractions. While the politician was content to watch the kids play on the swing, the almost-30-year-old Duke of Sussex immediately joined them. Harry initially only pushed the boys and girls on the swing, but he might have been envious of how much fun the kids were having as he eventually squeezed in and got onto the equipment himself, grinning and laughing the whole time.
Three years later at the Invictus Games, Harry had a viral moment with a 2-year-old that absolutely warmed hearts but also had us questioning who the actual toddler was. In footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), he munched on popcorn while engrossed in conversation with someone, so much so that he initially didn't notice a tiny popcorn thief quietly grabbing some of his snacks. However, the moment he did, the cheeky prince immediately began teasing little Emily Henson by pretending to move away the bucket as well as handing her a piece of popcorn before quickly eating it himself. Harry was also photographed hilariously mimicking the toddler's pout and sticking his tongue out at her in retaliation (pictured above). But Harry did gallantly share his popcorn with Emily, so we assume there were no hard feelings between him and his young playmate.
That time he was delighted over a present for his newborn ... and modeled it
While Prince Harry has always been playful and lovable, it seemed becoming a dad made him even more adorable. He had people swooning on his first day as a father because of how proud and excited he was announcing the birth of his and Meghan Markle's eldest child, Prince Archie, in May 2019. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), an ecstatic Duke of Sussex gushed over Meghan and their newborn son, saying, "It was amazing, absolutely incredible. ... I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon." Harry's sweet message and demeanor melted the hearts of royal fans, with one X user commenting: "Oh bless him, how sweet was Harry." Another person wrote: "Oh wow, this is just so cute[;] he is so proud!"
Harry was just as excited days later when he received gifts for Archie from attendees of the launch of Invictus Games The Hague in the Netherlands, including a special babygrow with the name of the international sporting event founded by the duke emblazoned on the front. As seen in footage posted by BBC News, Harry looked absolutely delighted when Princess Margriet of the Netherlands unveiled her present for his son and expressed his gratitude by giving her a hug and a kiss on the cheek. However, Harry's playful side immediately activated as soon as he got the onesie, as he proceeded to hold up the tiny garment against his chest and model it. "A bit long," he joked, sparking laughter from the crowd.
That time Harry couldn't resist petting a dog during a walkabout
Just like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II — who had owned over 30 corgis — Prince Harry adores dogs, and he'd made this fact clear at a young age. When he was about 3 years old, he seemingly tried to take home a small dog he'd met in Spain. The only problem was that the adorable pooch was owned by the Spanish royal family, whom then-Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and their two sons visited during their vacation in Majorca in 1987. But that apparently wasn't an issue for Harry, and as seen in photos shared on Instagram, he picked up and carried the dog as if preparing to take it back with him to the U.K.
So, just like any dog lover, Harry just can't resist petting any canine he encounters, including an Italian greyhound he met during a walkabout in September 2022. At the time, the Duke of Sussex and his brother William, Prince of Wales were meeting fans who gathered around Windsor Castle to leave gifts and pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. As he was shaking hands with mourners, Harry noticed Luna the dog (which Prince William also met just moments before his younger brother did). In a viral video shared by Luna's owner on TikTok, the prince gave the pooch some gentle scratches on the nose and chin, saying, "Hello, sweetie." Harry then let Luna sniff his hand as he joked, "You can smell the other dogs." Despite being clearly sad over his grandmother's passing, meeting the gentle dog lifted Harry's spirits a bit as he walked away with a smile.
@rachcot
Luna also met Prince Harry. I hope she helped to bring him a little light during his difficult time ❤️. #princeharry #queenelizabeth #italiangreyhound #iggy
That time he had the best reaction to an 'inappropriate' present
Prince Harry is often the most cheeky person in any room he's in, but the Duke of Sussex has proven that he can both dish it out and take it during the moments when he's the one being teased. In February 2025, he and Meghan Markle met with the participants of the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, and during their chat, Team Australia decided to surprise Harry with a special gift: the tiniest blue Speedo. As seen in a video originally posted by Meghan on Instagram Stories and later shared by The London Standard on YouTube, instead of being embarrassed, Harry was absolutely delighted by the cheeky present, saying, "So inappropriate! I love it." After thanking the team and being handed the swim briefs, Harry modeled them against his body and received some suggestions from the crowd of Invictus Games participants and their families regarding how best to rock the Speedos. At one point, he expressed shock over one hilarious suggestion, saying, "On my head? Stop."
This was far from the only time Harry was caught off-guard by a surprise, especially from citizens of the Land Down Under. While greeting well-wishers in Canberra, Australia, in April 2015, he noticed a huge sign with the words, "Redheads Rule!" painted in bright red. In response, the prince immediately pulled a face, causing the crowd, including the 12-year-old who made the sign, to burst into laughter. But Harry was apparently more than cool with it, as the preteen, Ethan, later shared (via The Guardian), "Yeah, he was just like, 'being a redhead is the No. 1 thing a person can ever be.'"
That time Harry had no issue with a fan breaching royal protocol
Touching a member of the royal family without an invitation is usually a big no-no, but Prince Harry had no problem with a young fan getting up in his personal space during his and Meghan Markle's overseas tour in October 2018. As part of their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, the couple touched down in Dubbo in the Land Down Under, where they were met with a large group of well-wishers. As seen in footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Duke of Sussex knelt to greet an adorable 5-year-old boy, who immediately went in for a hug. The delighted prince cuddled little Luke Vincent and seemingly tried to chat with him, but the boy — who was dressed in his tiny school uniform — apparently had other plans as he then began stroking Harry's ginger beard.
Luke seemed mesmerized by the facial hair as he kept playing with it while a willing Harry talked to the boy's guardian. The kindergartner did pause to give a then-pregnant Meghan a bouquet and a sweet hug when she joined them, but Harry appeared to be his favorite as Luke once again approached the prince for a cuddle, giving his ginger head a gentle rub with both hands in the process.
The moment melted hearts across the world after it went viral. "The images of the young chap firstly hugging then patting Prince Harry's beard is dead set the best thing I have ever witnessed," one user commented. "That is one of the most adorable things I've seen in quite some time[, and] I teared up," another tweeted. A third person even hilariously admitted that they "Suddenly wanted kids there for 0.2 seconds" after seeing Harry and Luke's interaction.