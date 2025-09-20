Adorable Prince Harry Moments That Prove He's The Most Relatable Royal

There have been many opinions of Prince Harry since he and Meghan Markle abruptly stepped back as senior working royals and moved from the U.K. to California. The Duke of Sussex has been praised for leaving behind the only life he's ever known to protect his wife and children, but he's also been accused of betraying his family and the British monarchy. Some fans believe he has no plans to return to the royal family and looks much happier after leaving, but others insist he would never be content as a private citizen. However, he proved during his return to the U.K. in September 2025 that Harry is still the warm, cheeky, and down-to-earth prince we all know and love.

While in London, Harry attended the 2025 WellChild Awards, where he met and charmed the young winners and their guardians with his signature playfulness. Gwen, a 9-year-old awardee living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, challenged Harry to a sword fight using balloons, and of course, he was totally game. In video footage shared on TikTok, the suit-clad prince did not hesitate to grab a bright yellow balloon sword and poke fun at his little opponent for holding hers upside down. "Listen, if you're going to challenge me to a sword fight, you've got to know how to do it," Harry joked. He then went into the en garde stance but gamely let Gwen get plenty of hits in before pretending to stab her with the balloon sword.

This was just one of the many times the Duke of Sussex brought a smile to everyone's faces with his antics.