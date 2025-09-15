Meghan Markle's 7 Word Reaction To Prince Harry's UK Visit Speaks Volumes
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's latest Instagram Story may subtly hint that her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's return to royal life isn't as far-fetched as it seems. On September 14, 2025, a photo that appeared to feature Meghan was posted to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand As Ever. And, it seems to be an unexpected acknowledgment of her hubby's recent trip across the pond, which included a meeting with his estranged dad.
Harry and King Charles III have been in a years-long feud, and Meghan seldom publicly acknowledges this. Yet, she seemed to make a playful reference to the father and son duo's recent reunion on Instagram. The story showed the hand of someone who looked to be Meghan pouring a bottle of As Ever rosé into two glasses. The caption said, "When your beau is back in town..." This post came around the time Harry made it back home from his trip abroad to the U.K. and Ukraine. And, based on this post, Meghan seems to be celebrating her hubby's return, while also not shying away from hinting at the reunion he had with his dad.
What's Meghan's angle in acknowledging Harry's trip?
Prince Harry made several appearances in the U.K. last week. Yet, one appearance, in particular, caught folks' attention. On September 10, Harry headed to Clarence House, King Charles III's London home, to have tea with his dad for around an hour. While the visit was short, it was reportedly the first time in more than a year and a half that Harry and Charles had seen each other. Per People, both Buckingham Palace and a representative for the Duke of Sussex confirmed the pair's tea time meeting, but neither source provided more information about what else transpired.
It certainly would have been easy for Meghan Markle to avoid speaking about Harry and Charles' reunion entirely. Not only was this post completely unnecessary, but she has avoided speaking about the royal family rift in the past. This begs the question: why did she go out of her way to mention Harry's trip? And, why did she do it from her brand's Instagram account? It's possible that Meghan is actually in support of Harry and Charles taking a big step toward reconciliation. It's also possible that she subtly used gossip surrounding her hubby's family feud to bring clicks to her company's social media. Just as time will tell whether Harry and Charles are truly on the way to mending their relationship, we'll have to wait and see if Meghan will actually be proposing a toast to her husband and father-in-law finally squashing the beef.