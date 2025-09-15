Meghan Markle's 7 Word Reaction To Prince Harry's UK Visit Speaks Volumes

Prince Harry made several appearances in the U.K. last week. Yet, one appearance, in particular, caught folks' attention. On September 10, Harry headed to Clarence House, King Charles III's London home, to have tea with his dad for around an hour. While the visit was short, it was reportedly the first time in more than a year and a half that Harry and Charles had seen each other. Per People, both Buckingham Palace and a representative for the Duke of Sussex confirmed the pair's tea time meeting, but neither source provided more information about what else transpired.

It certainly would have been easy for Meghan Markle to avoid speaking about Harry and Charles' reunion entirely. Not only was this post completely unnecessary, but she has avoided speaking about the royal family rift in the past. This begs the question: why did she go out of her way to mention Harry's trip? And, why did she do it from her brand's Instagram account? It's possible that Meghan is actually in support of Harry and Charles taking a big step toward reconciliation. It's also possible that she subtly used gossip surrounding her hubby's family feud to bring clicks to her company's social media. Just as time will tell whether Harry and Charles are truly on the way to mending their relationship, we'll have to wait and see if Meghan will actually be proposing a toast to her husband and father-in-law finally squashing the beef.