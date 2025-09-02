Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Return To Royal Life Might Not Be As Far-Fetched As It Seems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been hoping for a world where the royal family is reunited after what went down with "Megxit" and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's controversial memoir, "Spare," we're one step closer to making that dream a reality.

Harry is reported to meet in-person with his estranged dad, King Charles III, for the first time in nearly two years. This meetup is the first step in a possible reconciliation between father and son. According to the Daily Express U.S., this sit down could lead to a job for Harry. Podcaster Kristen Meinzer told the outlet that, though Harry left the monarchy with wife Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, he never planned to fully renege on his senior royal duties. "In a perfect world, he and Meghan would have been able to do what [Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh] did early on in their marriage — pursue their own passions while also serving the crown," Meinzer said.

Though Edward and Sophie were allowed this path, Harry and Meghan's desire for something similar was reportedly given a big, fat no by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry has been desperately trying to mend fences with his father, but he hasn't had much success until now. Meinzer noted that she believes Harry would be all for spending time in the U.K. in some capacity, as he wants Meghan and their kids to see where he grew up. It would also be nice for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to really get to know their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis of Wales.