Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Return To Royal Life Might Not Be As Far-Fetched As It Seems
If you've been hoping for a world where the royal family is reunited after what went down with "Megxit" and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's controversial memoir, "Spare," we're one step closer to making that dream a reality.
Harry is reported to meet in-person with his estranged dad, King Charles III, for the first time in nearly two years. This meetup is the first step in a possible reconciliation between father and son. According to the Daily Express U.S., this sit down could lead to a job for Harry. Podcaster Kristen Meinzer told the outlet that, though Harry left the monarchy with wife Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, he never planned to fully renege on his senior royal duties. "In a perfect world, he and Meghan would have been able to do what [Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh] did early on in their marriage — pursue their own passions while also serving the crown," Meinzer said.
Though Edward and Sophie were allowed this path, Harry and Meghan's desire for something similar was reportedly given a big, fat no by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry has been desperately trying to mend fences with his father, but he hasn't had much success until now. Meinzer noted that she believes Harry would be all for spending time in the U.K. in some capacity, as he wants Meghan and their kids to see where he grew up. It would also be nice for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to really get to know their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis of Wales.
Prince William isn't thrilled about the reunion
While Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may finally be on his way to his coveted reunion with King Charles III, things aren't looking great for his feud with brother William, Prince of Wales. Prince William reportedly was not supportive of Charles's meeting with Harry. "He respects his father's rank, and he respects his father's right to make his own decisions, and he won't make a fuss if it happens," a source told the Daily Beast. "But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea."
Understandably, Charles doesn't fully trust Harry at the moment, but at the end of the day, he's just a father missing his youngest son, Grant Harrold, Charles's former butler, confessed to the New York Post. "William is worried that with the stuff Harry has said, he could use it to his advantage again ... like he's already done," Harrold added. "I think, sadly, they don't trust him. It's a shame, because Harry wants them to."
Harry aired the royal family's dirty laundry in his book, as well as on the Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," making private family matters a public spectacle, so you can't blame William for being super suspicious of his younger brother's motives. Of course, Harry isn't the only problematic royal in the bunch. The monarchy has its own issues with William, according to Queen Camilla, so this could be viewed as a case of throwing stones at glass houses.