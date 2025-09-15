Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Look So Uncomfortable In New Pic That Gives Awkward Prom Vibes

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don't need anymore signs that their marriage is destined for divorce, but, unfortunately, their recent awkward pose isn't doing them any favors on that front. The parents of three attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (No need for them to have hit the Blackjack table or slot machines while they were there, since their net worth is already insane!)

The photos of the couple from the special night looked nice enough, except for one awkward picture Trump shared to her Instagram story. In the pic, both Trump and Kushner appear super stiff, with Kushner weirdly holding his wife's hand like he's a Disney prince who just met her, but knows she's the one he wants to marry.

Both look quite uncomfortable in their postures. It's giving awkward prom photos — either the kind you take at the dance when the photographer encourages you to "act like you like each other," or before prom, when someone's mom grabs the Kodak and hollers, "Okay, now just one more" after the tenth snapshot. The pictures taken during the gala look much more natural than whatever that photo was trying to do.