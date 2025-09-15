Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Look So Uncomfortable In New Pic That Gives Awkward Prom Vibes
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don't need anymore signs that their marriage is destined for divorce, but, unfortunately, their recent awkward pose isn't doing them any favors on that front. The parents of three attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (No need for them to have hit the Blackjack table or slot machines while they were there, since their net worth is already insane!)
The photos of the couple from the special night looked nice enough, except for one awkward picture Trump shared to her Instagram story. In the pic, both Trump and Kushner appear super stiff, with Kushner weirdly holding his wife's hand like he's a Disney prince who just met her, but knows she's the one he wants to marry.
Both look quite uncomfortable in their postures. It's giving awkward prom photos — either the kind you take at the dance when the photographer encourages you to "act like you like each other," or before prom, when someone's mom grabs the Kodak and hollers, "Okay, now just one more" after the tenth snapshot. The pictures taken during the gala look much more natural than whatever that photo was trying to do.
Ivanka's dress channels one she wore back in May
Ivanka Trump's sparkly silver dress is reminiscent of another outfit that Donald Trump's oldest daughter wore back in May 2025. This dress was gold, but appeared to have a similar sewing pattern — meaning that both dresses seemed like they were wrapped around Ivanka strand by strand. If someone were to pull one loose, she'd unravel like a cartoon mummy.
However, that golden dress ended up being a skin-tight fashion fail, though it did show off Ivanka's killer legs. The silvery dress was floor-length, so her toned physique was more obscured this time around. Moreover, this newer dress looked much more flattering on Ivanka than the previous one, since it didn't seem to be hanging onto her body for dear life, nor did it look way too tight on her. In fact, it hugged all her curves perfectly and really complemented her figure. The gold piece seemed a little too clubby for someone pushing 45, even though she looks fantastic for her age.
Hopefully, Ivanka will continue to wear more pieces like the silver ensemble instead of the golden one. But no matter what she chooses to wear, maybe nix the awkward prom/hand-holding pose in the future.