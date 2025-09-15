Taylor Swift & Hailee Steinfeld Fans Are Caught In Brutal Internet War Over NFL WAGs

Contrary to what you may see on social media, there are celebrity couples at sporting events other than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Many people were reminded of that after ESPN posted a TikTok earlier this month that showed Hailee Steinfeld cheering on her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, during his comeback. The Oscar-nominated actress was seen celebrating her man's achievements with his family, and fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment.

"That's her family now," one person commented. "Buffalos Queen Hailee," gushed another. A third wrote, "Hailee celebrating with Josh [Allen's] family after that MVP comeback is everything." However, numerous comments couldn't help but drag Swift, noting how Steinfeld was barely shown onscreen during the game, unlike Swift, who appears to be shown frequently. (To be fair, neither woman has control over the camera operations at games.)

In all caps, one person said about Steinfeld, "Notice she doesn't have to be on camera every 5 minutes." Another person bluntly wrote, "Love them better than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift." Others called Steinfeld "classy," seemingly implying that Swift is not. Interestingly, while many fans were thrilled Steinfeld wasn't shown much during the game, one person was annoyed by that. "How come they're not showing Hailey like they show Taylor Swift! She's there to support her husband not to be [the] rotten center of all the attention! So over TS and TK!" But Swifties weren't going to take those remarks quietly and quickly clapped back.