Trump's Signature Ranting & Raving Reportedly Has King Charles Anxious For His Visit (We Don't Blame Him)

When it comes to following protocol, President Donald Trump has proven himself to be a wild card — and that has King Charles III on edge, especially now that he's invited Trump to visit. During Trump's visit to Scotland to celebrate the opening of a new golf course bearing his name, Charles invited Trump to visit Balmoral, the king's country home, in the fall. Starting off on the wrong foot entirely, Trump was evidently unenthused about the prospect of an intimate setting, and indicated "that his preference was for a full state visit first," according to a source for The Daily Beast. This already set the palace on edge, but now a new fear has settled in: Trump has been ranting about immigration and Charles is nervous Trump's big mouth might embarrass him.

When he arrived in Scotland, not only did Trump dig up his Sean Connery impression, but he also railed against how several leaders in Europe were handling the ongoing influx of migrants into their respective countries. "You've got to stop this horrible invasion," Trump said to reporters (via The Independent). This has led Charles, who's meant to be an apolitical leader, to fear Trump will say something sordid during his upcoming, more formal visit. While King Charles is hoping to avoid controversy, "The trouble with Trump is, he doesn't feel bound by the rules," another source admitted to The Daily Beast. Corralling Trump is enough to give anyone a headache, but this anxiety could be yet another wrench in King Charles's ongoing health issues.