King Charles Couldn't Stop Laughing At One Of Trump's Weirdest Moments

Throughout his business and political careers, it can't be denied that President-elect Donald Trump has often been made a comedic punching bag by the public and media. Whether it be for his disastrous beauty routine and fake tan fail, or bizarre moments like his recent Thanksgiving sing-a-long that seemingly embarrassed Barron, Trump, both because he's a public official and polarizing figure, is often scrutinized for his appearance, personality, and actions. Apparently, such banter has made its way across the pond, and even notable figures like King Charles III are joining in on the fun and indulging in humor related to the incoming US president.

On November 22, King Charles attended the 2024 Royal Variety Show, which was televised on December 15. Between jokes about camping and celebrity appearances from personalities like rock and roll icon Sir Elton John, one bit which really caught his attention focused on one of Trump's most meme-worthy moments in recent memory. "They're eating the cats, they're eating the dogs," comedian Scott Bennett recited using his best Trump impression (via the Daily Mail). What started out as a generic imitation of one of Trump's more recent infamous lines took a more original turn when Bennett directed his attention toward Charles, and jokingly warned him to steer clear of the United States, if Trump's wild claims are to be believed. "Your Majesty King Charles, you are named after a spaniel," he said. "Be very careful, they'll eat you alive." Charles reportedly lost it with laughter after hearing the joke.

