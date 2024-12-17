King Charles Couldn't Stop Laughing At One Of Trump's Weirdest Moments
Throughout his business and political careers, it can't be denied that President-elect Donald Trump has often been made a comedic punching bag by the public and media. Whether it be for his disastrous beauty routine and fake tan fail, or bizarre moments like his recent Thanksgiving sing-a-long that seemingly embarrassed Barron, Trump, both because he's a public official and polarizing figure, is often scrutinized for his appearance, personality, and actions. Apparently, such banter has made its way across the pond, and even notable figures like King Charles III are joining in on the fun and indulging in humor related to the incoming US president.
On November 22, King Charles attended the 2024 Royal Variety Show, which was televised on December 15. Between jokes about camping and celebrity appearances from personalities like rock and roll icon Sir Elton John, one bit which really caught his attention focused on one of Trump's most meme-worthy moments in recent memory. "They're eating the cats, they're eating the dogs," comedian Scott Bennett recited using his best Trump impression (via the Daily Mail). What started out as a generic imitation of one of Trump's more recent infamous lines took a more original turn when Bennett directed his attention toward Charles, and jokingly warned him to steer clear of the United States, if Trump's wild claims are to be believed. "Your Majesty King Charles, you are named after a spaniel," he said. "Be very careful, they'll eat you alive." Charles reportedly lost it with laughter after hearing the joke.
Trump's pet claims have provided humor for many
President-elect Donald Trump's claims during the 2024 Presidential Debate, that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are stealing and eating people's pets has become a recurring source of fodder since he made them. "They're eating the dogs," Trump said (via The Associated Press). "They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there." Echoing Vice President and former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' retort that such claims were unfounded and drastic, the public has turned them against Trump and made them a source of humor and criticism. "Um can the people eating the pets please stand up?" one user jokingly asked on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a comment accompanied by laughing emojis. "Eating the pets?" another X user began. "I wish they'd eat my neighbor's dog."
Considering how well-publicized and picked apart many of Trump's statements are, there's no surprise they also made their way to King Charles. Trump-related humor may also especially strike a chord with Charles, considering their mutually high status in their respective domains, their disagreements in moments like when Charles was reportedly furious over Trump's Kate Middleton comments, and his personal connection to Trump via his friendship with incoming first lady, Melania Trump.