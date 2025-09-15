Travis Kelce Reveals Emotional Details About His Relationship & Proposal To Taylor Swift

Football season is back, but when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, folks are less interested in asking him about his dreams of snagging another Super Bowl ring and more interested in getting more details about the ring he put on Taylor Swift's finger last month. In a new interview, Kelce talked about proposing to Swift, and every Swiftie is going to want to hear what he had to say.

Kelce sat down with sportscaster Erin Andrews for a video posted on NFL on Fox's YouTube channel on September 14. She asked one of the burning questions on everyone's mind: "How rattled did you get when you proposed"? For a superstar like Kelce who is used to playing in the Super Bowl, we can imagine that proposing to one of the biggest celebs in the world might be one of the few things left that would give him a bit of stage fright. Kelce confirmed this, saying, "The palms were definitely sweating."

After the nerves came the tears of joy. "I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But, it's been an exciting ride up to this date, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," Kelce explained. Now that is surely music to Swifties' ears.