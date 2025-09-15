Meghan Markle's Birthday Post For Prince Harry Hints She Wishes He Still Had This One Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrating your partner's birthday on social media usually consists of a throwback photo and/or a sweet and sappy carousel showcasing snapshots from the relationship. For the 41st birthday of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, opted for the former — but instead of posting a cheeky picture of Harry when he was a mischievous kid, she opted for one during his military days.

"Oh hi, Birthday Boy," she captioned the picture on September 15, 2015, including a fire emoji as red as Harry's hair. Hair that the "Spare" author currently has much less of than he did back then. It seemed like an odd choice to use, since all it really did was highlight the fact that Harry is balding. Both he and William, Prince of Wales, have been losing their luscious locks for what seems like forever — though William has significantly less hair left than his younger brother does. Is this post a subtle way for Meghan to hint that she wishes her man had more of his hair again?

Regardless, the status of Harry's hair should be at the bottom of the list of priorities right now for the family of four. Harry and Meghan's return to royal life may not be as far-fetched as it seems, and they appear to be making real progress — something Meghan allegedly commented on in the weirdest way.