Meghan Markle's Birthday Post For Prince Harry Hints She Wishes He Still Had This One Thing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Celebrating your partner's birthday on social media usually consists of a throwback photo and/or a sweet and sappy carousel showcasing snapshots from the relationship. For the 41st birthday of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, opted for the former — but instead of posting a cheeky picture of Harry when he was a mischievous kid, she opted for one during his military days.
"Oh hi, Birthday Boy," she captioned the picture on September 15, 2015, including a fire emoji as red as Harry's hair. Hair that the "Spare" author currently has much less of than he did back then. It seemed like an odd choice to use, since all it really did was highlight the fact that Harry is balding. Both he and William, Prince of Wales, have been losing their luscious locks for what seems like forever — though William has significantly less hair left than his younger brother does. Is this post a subtle way for Meghan to hint that she wishes her man had more of his hair again?
Regardless, the status of Harry's hair should be at the bottom of the list of priorities right now for the family of four. Harry and Meghan's return to royal life may not be as far-fetched as it seems, and they appear to be making real progress — something Meghan allegedly commented on in the weirdest way.
Does Meghan actually want Harry to reconnect with his family?
While Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is presumably glad that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, returned from his U.K. visit in time to celebrate his birthday in person, her allegedly bizarre comment on her husband's long-awaited reunion with his estranged father, King Charles III, comes across as lowkey shady.
On September 10, 2025, Harry and Charles sat down for about an hour to have tea together — their first meeting in nearly two years. Four days later, a post shared to Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Instagram stories showed someone (presumably Meghan) pouring two glasses of wine. "When your beau is back in town...," the caption read. This could be taken two ways. One, Meghan is excited that her husband has safely returned and they can sit and catch up together. Two, Meghan thinks Harry may need a drink after visiting his father and trying to dip his toe back into royal life, suggesting it was time to spill the tea (pun unintended).
Either way, Harry seems determined to reconnect with his family after the drama that unfolded following his and Meghan leaving the royal family for California, as well as all the dirty laundry he aired in "Spare" and on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."