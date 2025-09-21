The Scary Reason Megyn Kelly & Her Husband Were 'Chaperoned' On Their First Date

Megyn Kelly and her husband, Douglas Brunt, have enjoyed a long marriage. They first met in 2006 following her nasty divorce from ex-husband Daniel Kendall. Kelly and Brunt met on a blind date and were engaged just over a year later, marrying in 2008. However, despite their romance blossoming quickly, the early days of their courtship were apparently quite awkward because of Kelly's constant security presence, which required her and Brunt's first few dates to be overseen by private bodyguards.

Kelly had already established herself as a TV personality and news correspondent when she sparked a romance with Brunt. However, with her burgeoning fame came some negative attention as well and Kelly found herself dealing with a stalker. As Brunt recalled during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" in November 2022, Kelly was getting full-time protection from a private security team because the stalker posed a credible threat.

According to Brunt, he and Kelly were "chaperoned like a couple of high school sophomores going to the prom" during their first date. "These were guys who clearly had experience with weapons and taking people down," Brunt added, "and I did not want to be taken down by anyone." Things got truly awkward when they shared their first kiss and couldn't even get privacy for that important moment.