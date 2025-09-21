The Scary Reason Megyn Kelly & Her Husband Were 'Chaperoned' On Their First Date
Megyn Kelly and her husband, Douglas Brunt, have enjoyed a long marriage. They first met in 2006 following her nasty divorce from ex-husband Daniel Kendall. Kelly and Brunt met on a blind date and were engaged just over a year later, marrying in 2008. However, despite their romance blossoming quickly, the early days of their courtship were apparently quite awkward because of Kelly's constant security presence, which required her and Brunt's first few dates to be overseen by private bodyguards.
Kelly had already established herself as a TV personality and news correspondent when she sparked a romance with Brunt. However, with her burgeoning fame came some negative attention as well and Kelly found herself dealing with a stalker. As Brunt recalled during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" in November 2022, Kelly was getting full-time protection from a private security team because the stalker posed a credible threat.
According to Brunt, he and Kelly were "chaperoned like a couple of high school sophomores going to the prom" during their first date. "These were guys who clearly had experience with weapons and taking people down," Brunt added, "and I did not want to be taken down by anyone." Things got truly awkward when they shared their first kiss and couldn't even get privacy for that important moment.
Megyn Kelly and Douglas Brunt have gotten candid about their unfortunately uncomfortable first kiss
A first kiss is an important and memorable moment in any relationship, but for Megyn Kelly and husband Douglas Brunt, it was memorable for all the wrong reasons. In 2016, Brunt reflected on their first kiss while walking the carpet with Kelly at the Met Gala and explained how and why Kelly felt she needed a redo on their debut smooch. "Our first date went great. It was the kind of night that was clearly going to end with a kiss," he told the Humans of New York. "But I had to kiss her in front of the security guards. It was awkward. It was like our parents were watching."
However, Kelly met up with Brunt to apologize privately at his hotel room. "She was alone. She walked into the room, and said: 'I can do better,'" Brunt recalled. Apparently, she managed to make good on that claim as they made things work in the long run. Things went so well, Kelly has said she thought Brunt was simply too good to be true because of how wonderfully they got along. They've gone on to welcome three children: sons Yates and Thatcher, born in 2009 and 2013, and daughter Yardley, born in 2011.