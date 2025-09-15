Bradley Cooper's Rude Boyfriend Behavior Proves He's The Worst (Sorry, Gigi)

Getting distracted from your partner on date night isn't a good look — especially for a couple with particularly busy schedules like Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid surely are. Yet, it makes matters even worse that the event the pair was heading to was in honor of Hadid's new Vogue cover. Despite being two superstars in a relationship, Cooper and Hadid are seen out and about together less frequently than some might expect. Cooper was a no-show at this year's Met Gala, but Hadid recalled her morning before the event in a Vogue red carpet interview. "Okay: I woke up, I was with my man," she said, per TikTok. "We had a chill morning, some laughs." She then attended the event on her own. Even though that was during the NFL off-season, was Cooper busy watching a different sport, perhaps?

This isn't the first time Cooper and Hadid's relationship has come under fire. Their hard launch back in May sparked a brutal internet war over their 20-year age gap, and there are plenty of folks who believe the romance is a PR stunt. While it may not be particularly polite behavior, a boyfriend covertly watching football on his phone during date night sure does have all the markings of a real relationship. For Hadid's sake, we're just hoping this isn't the norm at events that are celebrating her big wins. And, hey — who knows. Maybe she wanted to make sure the Eagles were winning, too.