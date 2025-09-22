Celebs Who Look So Different With Their Hair In A Middle Part

The debate continues. Does hair look better with a middle-part or a side-part? While Gen Z would say that anyone who wears their hair in any style besides a middle-part is painfully uncool, older generations know that the answer isn't quite so simple. While we practice on our own heads at home, countless celebrities have stepped out sporting these different parts, showcasing the drastic difference between the two styles. The debate between middle parts and side parts has everything to do with a person's face shape. Middle parts tend to work best on those with symmetrical face shapes, while side parts flatter those with square or heart-shaped faces.

While that seems simple enough, the battle goes on. Interestingly, whether you choose to part your hair down the middle or on the side says a lot about who you are as a person. In fact, many are throwing out the old face-shape rubric and letting their hair guide the way. After all, one school of thought asserts we've all been parting our hair wrong this whole time. The advice is to follow your hair's natural part and use that as your cue. But for those who love to change things up, there might be motivation to ignore these playbooks and try out new styles. Many celebrities certainly have, exhibiting completely different looks thanks to their changing parts.