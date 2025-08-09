Christina Haack's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years

Christina Haack's hair is a topic of conversation all its own. And since there's so much to say about the designer, that's a huge compliment to her long tresses. Haack first rose to popularity because of her HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she began with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The show debuted in 2013, skyrocketing the couple into fame for their creative house flips. The two eventually divorced, coparenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden. Haack welcomed a third child, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead; the two separated in September 2020, and Haack went on to marry Josh Hall in 2021. They filed for divorce in July 2024, and Haack dropped hints that her marriage to Hall may have been more toxic than anyone realized at the time. Shortly after, Haack started a new romance with Christopher Larocca, a situation that spurred a slew of shady comments from fans. (Hint: She moves on too quickly.)

While Haack might jump from relationship to relationship, the one thing she doesn't change too often is her hair. Haack has kept her hair bright blond for decades, clearly settling on a tone that she loves. While she might play around with hair extensions, Haack's hair transformation is a subtle one. There's no drastic color changes or wacky hair styles. Nonetheless, Haack has clearly transformed her hair into a bombshell style, one that's much more polished compared to her early days on HGTV.