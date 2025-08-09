Christina Haack's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years
Christina Haack's hair is a topic of conversation all its own. And since there's so much to say about the designer, that's a huge compliment to her long tresses. Haack first rose to popularity because of her HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she began with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The show debuted in 2013, skyrocketing the couple into fame for their creative house flips. The two eventually divorced, coparenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden. Haack welcomed a third child, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead; the two separated in September 2020, and Haack went on to marry Josh Hall in 2021. They filed for divorce in July 2024, and Haack dropped hints that her marriage to Hall may have been more toxic than anyone realized at the time. Shortly after, Haack started a new romance with Christopher Larocca, a situation that spurred a slew of shady comments from fans. (Hint: She moves on too quickly.)
While Haack might jump from relationship to relationship, the one thing she doesn't change too often is her hair. Haack has kept her hair bright blond for decades, clearly settling on a tone that she loves. While she might play around with hair extensions, Haack's hair transformation is a subtle one. There's no drastic color changes or wacky hair styles. Nonetheless, Haack has clearly transformed her hair into a bombshell style, one that's much more polished compared to her early days on HGTV.
Christina Haack's teenage hair was cute and low maintenance
Christina Haack shared a photo of what she looked like long before she was famous. There are no hair extensions, no glam prep, no red carpets, or camera crew. Just Haack as a teenager with her relaxed, unfussy hair style. Haack shared the touching throwback photo on Instagram in November 2018, with the caption: "When your grandma comes to visit and brings a ton (of mostly embarrassing) photos. Me at 16 with my first car."
While the photo was fun for fans, the shot of Haack's hair was arguably the most interesting part. She wore it pulled back in a ponytail, but it was still evident that Haack's natural hair color is a dirty blonde, ash tone. Of course, Haack would later go on to dye her hair, opting for a brighter, bolder blond, but it's interesting to see what her hair looked like before she became famous.
Her TV debut featured a sleek platinum hairstyle
When Christina Haack first broke out on the scene, her hair was shockingly different than it is today. "Flip or Flop," a real estate reality show that Haack started with Tarek El Moussa, aired on HGTV for the first time in 2013. The production quality was endearingly low, and it was clear that the two were just starting out, unsure of where their endeavors were going to take them. Audiences are used to seeing Haack as she is now: camera-ready and completely glam. However, this isn't how things were at the beginning.
Haack appeared in the pilot episode with a completely different hairstyle. She had shorter, shoulder-length hair, and her locks were one solid shade of platinum blond. There was no dimension or tone variation to her hair color. She wore it straightened, and it looked much more blunt than it does in her shows now. There was certainly less volume, too. Haack really was totally unrecognizable with short hair in her early HGTV days. Even her clothing style has drastically changed. So, it's safe to say that Haack has undergone a stunning style transformation since she first became famous. Indeed, the TV star lifestyle looks good on her.
Christina's tight curls were quite something
Somebody looks like Christina Aguilera's doppelgänger! Christina Haack shared a throwback photo on Instagram on June 2016 of herself and her son, Brayden, back when he was a baby. "One more day until an all new season of ['Flip or Flop'] ... Favorite season yet because this guy will be making an appearance," she wrote, referring to her son. Since Braydon was born in August 2015, we can assume the photo was taken shortly thereafter. The photo is such a perfect time capsule of everything that was trending at the time: brightly colored sheer tops over black tank tops, darkly drawn-in skinny 'brows, huge hoops, and skinny jeans. It's all there. But what's most eye-catching of all from this old photo is how Haack styled her hair.
She's rocking that outdated trend of platinum blond hair overtop of chocolate brown roots peeking out from underneath. Not only that, but her hair is tightly curled in fussy little coils after she clearly used a small-barrel hot roller. There's a whole lot going on and none of it's working. Haack has totally moved on from wearing her hair in this style of curls. Now, she opts for looser beach waves that are much more tousled. But this great photo was a wonderful example of her former style. Hey, everyone looked different back in 2015.
Christina gets really into boho braids
There was a certain period in Christina Haack's life when she was really into wearing lopsided, boho braids in her hair. It's a styling technique that she really gravitated toward, seeing as Haack has worn it ever since. But one of the first moments she sported the look was in July 2015 to celebrate her birthday. "Big 32 Today," she wrote in a caption on Instagram, noting that she had treated herself to a trip to the hair salon. In the photo, Haack has a richer, more buttery tone to her hair color, and she rocks a braided accent piece tucked behind face-framing layers. She had moved on from the straight, flat hair and had also ditched the tight little curls. Instead, she was going for full, bouncy curls.
It was right around this point that fans started commenting on Haack's locks. "You are gorgeous. Love your hair!" someone wrote. It seems like Haack took note of the positive reception, because she continued to wear her hair in loose, romantic curls with accent braids from that point on. In fact, it's a style we still see her sporting to this day.
A mother-daughter hair match between Christina and daughter Taylor
In August 2024, Christina Haack posted a sweet moment with her daughter, Taylor El Moussa, whom she shares with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Taylor, who was born in September 2010, accompanied her mom on a trip to the salon. The two posted a video of a before and after visit, with Haack sporting shoulder-length hair. By the end of the video, Haack's hair is longer and much more blond, while Taylor's hair is lighter. "Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Lucks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends," the salon revealed in the caption.
It was one more moment in Haack's hair transformation worth marking. She had moved on from bouncy curls and was going for sleek, straight hair in a very modern style. Her blond was an icier tone, and she rocked hair extensions, something she loves to do. It was also a cute moment with her daughter, who clearly had a lovely time at the salon, and confirmed our suspicion that Haack's kids lead really lavish lives. The two emerged with lighter, more glamorous hair, and it was no doubt a bonding experience, too.
The twinning hair era with Heather El Moussa
While it might seem like an unlikely friendship to many, Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa have become really good friends. For those uninitiated in the dramas of this relationship triangle, Heather married Haack's ex husband, Tarek El Moussa, in October 2021. There was a bumpy patch at the start, with some reported arguments between the trio, which is completely understandable as people figure out new dynamics, but the two women have gone on to enjoy what looks like a very close friendship. Heck, they even monetized the connection by competing against each other in "The Flip Off," a contest reality show where Heather and Tarek competed against Haack to have the best, most profitable flip.
Haack, Heather, and Tarek have shared some strange details about their unique dynamic, and one such detail is the fact that Heather and Haack look a lot alike. The two women had some fun with it in a video clip they shared to Instagram. They remarked on their similar blond hair, and styled it in the same way for the video. Both women wore their hair parted down the middle and rocked a boho side braid. The funny part was that both Heather and Haack wear their hair that way anyway, so the joke was that they really do share an aesthetic sensibility, and their love of the same hairstyle is just one part of the quirky mix.
Christina is unashamed about wearing hair extensions
One of the secrets to Christina Haack's incredible tresses is her use of hair extensions. Charmingly, Haack isn't a bit shy to gatekeep this wonderful secret. In fact, she's refreshingly open about what she does to make her hair longer and so full of volume. In a video clip shared to Instagram, Haack showed her hair before and after her helpful little trick. She wrote in the caption, "Do what makes you feel good! One of my feel goods is long hair." While discussing the subject, Haack admitted that she had tried almost every kind of hair extension before settling on Lush Locks By Latitude.
The extensions took her hair from shoulder length to ultra-long, and the drama of such long hair looks incredible on her. People had all sorts of thoughts on Haack's hair and were sure to let her know. "I like your shorter natural hair too, it's super cute! You should wear that look," someone wrote. "Yes, they look great, but I personally love your natural hair," another added. While people seemed to gravitate toward Haack's natural locks, the HGTV star continues to style her hair just how she likes it, as she should. And best of all, she was honest and vulnerable about the experience.
Christina's post-divorce glow-up included a hair revamp
Christina Haack proved that her hair transformations serve a meaningful purpose other than grooming and vanity. There is a personal power behind them. In July 2024, Haack's hair stylist, Julia Gonzales, posted an Instagram video of Haack sporting a new hairdo that featured a frostier, icy tone. She had considerable volume at the back, and her locks were styled in loose, soft waves. In the caption, Gonzales wrote, "If you only knew what we laugh about." The stylist posted the video in the midst of Haack's divorce from her third husband, Joshua Hall. Their divorce ended up being a messy one, with Haack speaking plainly about how glad she was that their marriage was over. "The house is so much better, the kids are so happy. Like, everyone in this household is thriving and the kids truly are doing great," she said in an episode of "Christina on the Coast" (via People). "Everyone's just doing better since he's gone ... just all that negative energy."
Haack took this opportunity to set the record straight for those who believed she was miserable and mopey about her divorce. She was not looking back, and her new 'do was one major aspect of this post-divorce glow-up. The star rocked a fresh hairstyle and was ready to walk into her future.