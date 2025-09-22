Matt Damon's Secret To Marriage Success Is Hilariously Relatable
The best marriage advice comes from the most successful marriages. So it should come as no surprise that, after a paparazzi mix-up, Matt Damon had a few words of wisdom. While exiting Rise Movement Gym in West Hollywood on July 2, 2025, Damon and wife Luciana Barroso were greeted by a paparazzo. As they walked toward their car, the man filming the celebrity couple called out to Damon to congratulate him on "his 10-year anniversary." Damon corrected the man, saying, "Our 10-year wedding anniversary," with a note of confusion. The man clarified, "Ten-year wedding anniversary!" Damon, with a smile, corrected him again, teasing, "I think that's in December."
In fact, the Academy Award-winning actor is set to celebrate his 20-year wedding anniversary with his wife in December 2025! The couple originally met in 2003 in Miami. Two years later, in 2005, the pair tied the knot and have been together ever since.
The paparazzo admitted that he was a few months early, but asked Damon, "What's your secret to success? What's your secret to a long-lasting, healthy relationship?" Damon was quick to quip, "Knowing when my anniversary is!" Damon's sharp words, though said in jest, provided a great sliver of wisdom to couples everywhere. His remark proved that sometimes the best advice is the simplest advice.
Luciana Barroso's own hilarious marriage advice
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's gorgeous transformation from a young couple to a healthy, happy family has unfolded before the public's eye. From the sparks of their love story to their daughters growing up fast, Damon and Barroso remain a strong and iconic couple in 2025. Though Damon's tongue-in-cheek response to the paparazzo in July 2025 lets fans in on the fun in their relationship, he is not the only one with hilarious responses when asked for marriage advice.
In an interview with Vogue Australia back in 2018, Barroso was asked a very similar question to her husband about the secret to a successful marriage. Barrosso in all her wit, was quick to shoot back, "No idea!" The funny remark was followed by sweet words from Barroso. "I just know I think we both feel, really, really lucky to have met each other so we don't take that for granted," she said. "It's life and marriage, so there's ups and downs you know, but overall it's easy and it's fun."