Matt Damon's Secret To Marriage Success Is Hilariously Relatable

The best marriage advice comes from the most successful marriages. So it should come as no surprise that, after a paparazzi mix-up, Matt Damon had a few words of wisdom. While exiting Rise Movement Gym in West Hollywood on July 2, 2025, Damon and wife Luciana Barroso were greeted by a paparazzo. As they walked toward their car, the man filming the celebrity couple called out to Damon to congratulate him on "his 10-year anniversary." Damon corrected the man, saying, "Our 10-year wedding anniversary," with a note of confusion. The man clarified, "Ten-year wedding anniversary!" Damon, with a smile, corrected him again, teasing, "I think that's in December."

In fact, the Academy Award-winning actor is set to celebrate his 20-year wedding anniversary with his wife in December 2025! The couple originally met in 2003 in Miami. Two years later, in 2005, the pair tied the knot and have been together ever since.

The paparazzo admitted that he was a few months early, but asked Damon, "What's your secret to success? What's your secret to a long-lasting, healthy relationship?" Damon was quick to quip, "Knowing when my anniversary is!" Damon's sharp words, though said in jest, provided a great sliver of wisdom to couples everywhere. His remark proved that sometimes the best advice is the simplest advice.