Matt Damon's Wife, Luciana Barroso's Gorgeous Transformation
While you may have never heard of Luciana Barroso, you've no doubt heard about her husband Matt Damon, the star of "The Bourne Identity" franchise and many other blockbusters and critically acclaimed films. Unlike many celebrity couples (like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, about whom we're always hearing break-up rumors and drama) Matt Damon and his wife mostly keep out of the news. This is likely because there's nothing all that scandalous to report. The pair have been together for over two decades and, by all accounts, seem to have a happy and healthy relationship.
While her husband is incredibly famous, Barroso has managed to keep a low profile. Very little is known about her life before meeting Matt Damon or even today. But just because she keeps things quiet doesn't mean her story isn't worth knowing. Her journey from the Argentinian-born bartender who Damon first met to the movie producer she is today is quite interesting and it's worth taking a closer look.
Luciana Barroso was born outside the United States
Luciana Barroso's early life is a bit of a mystery. Despite being married to an A-list celebrity for decades, she's managed to hang on to her privacy. She doesn't have public social media and doesn't typically speak to the press. Because of this, her life before meeting Damon remains mostly unknown, but what we do know tells an interesting story.
Although she would eventually be part of Hollywood's inner circles and live in Florida, California, New York, and all over the world, her life started in Argentina. She was born in Salta, Argentina, in 1976. Thanks to her Argentinian background, she's fluent in Spanish, which has helped her become close friends with Elsa Pataky, who is Chris Hemsworth's wife. The Spanish model and actress talked about her friendship with Barroso to People, saying, "[Matt's] wife is Argentinian, so we speak Spanish. So for me, it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends."
She was married once before meeting Matt Damon
Although Luciana Barroso is known as the long-time wife of "Good Will Hunting's" Matt Damon, less is known about her life before she and the celebrity crossed paths. But just because her past isn't highly publicized doesn't mean that she wasn't doing anything. We do know that she was married once before her current movie star husband.
She married Argentine businessman Arbello Barroso, and in 1999, the pair had one daughter, Alexia Barroso, together. Her first husband has been very successful in his business career and is the co-founder of Green Roads, a popular CBD company. According to Mashoor Media, his net worth is estimated at around $5 million, so he's not doing too bad for himself at all.
After having their daughter, Luciana and Arbello separated but both seem to be doing just fine. After the end of their first marriage, Luciana was able to go on to meet Matt Damon. Looking at her ex-husband's Instagram, he seems very happy with his family, current wife, and career. So, moving on may have been what was best for both of them in the end.
Luciana Barroso has had several careers
There's also a lot more to Luciana Barroso than her romantic relationships. Apart from her marriages, Barroso has her own passions and talents. She's had several different jobs in varying industries. It's best known that she spent time working as a bartender because she met Matt Damon while working at a nightclub, but she's also had other careers. According to Brides, Barroso spent time working not only as a bartender but also as a flight attendant and an interior designer at different times.
And as the wife of a mega-successful actor, Barroso has plenty of opportunity to flex her interior design talents in the most swoon-worthy spaces. In 2019, she and Damon bought the most beautiful condo in Brooklyn, according to The Most Expensive Homes. The luxurious six-bedroom penthouse is very enviable and the perfect place for someone with an eye for design to make their home. Maybe one day we'll get a glimpse inside the power couple's condo, like we've seen inside Meghan Markle's home.
She met Matt Damon in 2003
As Matt Damon tells the story, meeting Luciana Barroso was fate. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor explained that they crossed paths in 2003 in Miami while he was filming a movie. The filming was supposed to take place in Hawaii, but due to an unexpected change in plans, he found himself in Florida, eventually ending up in the nightclub where his future wife was tending the bar. "I literally saw her across a crowded room," Damon told the talk show host.
Barroso gave more details on their chance meeting during a rare interview she gave with Vogue Australia in 2018. She said that while at the bar, Damon started to be recognized by the people there. When the crowd started to be a bit aggressive, he came behind her bar to seek refuge. "So I put him to work with me! I said: 'You know, if you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there!'" Fortunately, Damon had learned how to bartend for another film he'd done and was able to make drinks. "And he made a ton of money in tips that night because, of course, everyone wanted to go and see him," she said.
Although it might seem like the bartender and celebrity would have little in common, that didn't matter to them. "All the other stuff — the movie star part — wasn't really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he's just Matt," she said.
Luciana Barroso married Matt Damon in 2005
After dating for two years, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso got married in 2005. To mark the commitment, the pair exchanged meaningful wedding rings. During an interview with Parade, Damon explained the significance of their wedding bands. When he and Barroso decided to get married, the actor's mother gave him his grandmother's wedding ring, which had several small diamonds on it. "They weren't quality diamonds; it was what he (his grandfather) could afford. But the marriage lasted. They were married for over 60 years. It wasn't about the ring; it was about the marriage," he said. "We took three of [the diamonds] and we put them on the inside of my band, and then we took three and we put them on the inside of her band. So they're not visible, but we're hopefully carrying the best part of that union with us."
During her interview with Vogue Australia, Barroso said they've had a happy marriage for years, though she doesn't claim to have any secret to making a marriage work. "I just know I think we both feel, really, really lucky to have met each other so we don't take that for granted. It's life and marriage, so there's ups and downs you know, but overall it's easy and it's fun."
Barroso and Damon have four children
Luciana Barroso is the mother of four daughters. She had her first child, Alexia, with her first husband, Arbello Barroso, and she and Matt Damon have three more daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella. She and Damon take their role as parents seriously. In fact, seeing her as a dedicated mother was one of the first things that Damon loved about his now-wife.
When they met at a Miami bar, Barroso was a single mom, and she had to get back to her daughter after her shift. So when the actor invited Barroso out with him and his friends, she declined, telling him that she had to go back home to take care of her little girl. "That was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said: 'I love that you're a mum and that's your priority.'" she told Vogue Australia. "Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him, it wasn't."
Since having more children with Damon, motherhood has remained just as important to her as it was then. When raising her daughters, Barroso said she puts an emphasis on building their confidence. "We try really hard to constantly talk about self-esteem and compassion, and I hope that will carry on," she said.
Barroso has a matching tattoo with her movie star husband
It seems that Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon's wife, has a spontaneous side to her. During an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he and his wife have matching tattoos. This may be a surprising fact as the actor doesn't show off his ink in most of his films, but the tattoo is high up on Damon's right arm.
He got his first tattoo in 2013, and the whole thing was Barroso's idea. "She just announced it," the actor recalled. "We were in our apartment in Manhattan, and she was, like, 'We're getting tattoos.'" Damon agreed to the spur-of-the-moment plan but insisted that they get the work done by Scott Campbell, the same tattoo artist who had done Heath Ledger's tattoos. The artist came over, and Damon got his wife's nickname, "Lucy," on his arm. Since then, he's also had all of their daughters' names tattooed on the same arm.
Matt Damon and Barroso also share a matching tattoo designed by Heath Ledger, who sadly died at the height of his acting career. "I just wanted to get something that Heath had. Scott showed me his laptop and I said, 'Scott, what's that one?' And he goes 'I have no idea — I think that's just some s**t that Heath squiggled.' And I went, 'That's the one I want.'" Damon got the design on his arm, and his wife got the same design on her foot to honor their friend.
She and Matt Damon renewed their vows
Matt Damon is one of many celebrities who married regular people. It may be that dating a civilian is the secret to making a marriage last as a celebrity. Amidst all the news of divorces and breakups, Matt Damon and his wife have been quietly married for years. The pair seems to have been so blissfully happy together that they wanted to get married all over again or at least renew their vows.
After 10 years of marriage, Luciana Barroso and the "Bourne Identity" star went to St. Lucia along with 50 of their closest family and friends, including celebrities like Ben Affleck, for a vow-renewal ceremony. A source told People, "It was a very family-oriented and happy celebration." They added that many guests brought their children with them. Keeping it a family-centered event makes sense for a couple so committed to their own children, who were also all in attendance for the special day.
She and Matt Damon lead a relatively normal life
Despite their celebrity status, when Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso aren't walking the red carpet or attending lavish events, they manage to lead a fairly simple life with their four daughters. While doing a cover story for Esquire Magazine, Damon explained that their family is able to maintain their privacy and some level of normalcy in large part due to who his wife is. "I got lucky, I fell in love with a civilian, not an actress, and not a famous actress at that. Because then the attention doesn't double." He believes if they were both movie stars, it would be a different story as it is for many celebrity couples. "Because then suddenly everybody wants to be in your bedroom," he said (via HuffPost).
Damon went on to say that he's been able to avoid the hectic paparazzi and more insane part of fame because he doesn't give the media anything exciting to report on his personal life. He's been in the same marriage for years and things are still going strong between himself and Barroso. "They can try to stake me out, but they're always going to get the same story — middle-aged married guy with four kids. So as long as that narrative doesn't change too much, there's no appetite for it," he explained.
She's influenced Matt Damon's career
It's clear that Matt Damon has a lot of respect for his wife and her opinion; because of this, Luciana Barroso has had an influence on some of the projects in which the actor has taken part. Recently, Damon co-starred in the heist film, "The Instigators," with Casey Affleck. Speaking about the film to Andy Cohen, Affleck revealed that he went through Barroso to help convince her husband to be a part of it. "I kept sending him things that were really good, and you know I wouldn't hear back or he wouldn't want to do it. I was like, 'Something's wrong here.' Finally, I found the person who has good taste in that house," Affleck said, referring to Barroso.
According to Damon, his wife's influence is not rare, as she's the person he relies on most for advice. "I just trust her taste," he told Cohen. So, when she looks at a script and tells him it's something he should do, Damon is likely to take that advice and run just like he did with "The Instigators."
She worked as a producer on The Instigators
Although she didn't start out as part of the film industry, Luciana Barroso's marriage to Matt Damon has naturally brought her closer and closer to that world. Her advice has had a huge effect on his career, and recently, she took a more formal step into the industry, getting her first producer credit on Apple TV's "The Instigators." Although this may seem like a big jump, according to Damon, it was a natural progression of all the work Barroso has put in behind the scenes throughout their relationship.
"We've been together for 21 years and she's been informally producing everything and a big part of all of the decision-making for my career," Damon said on Andy Cohen. While working on "The Instigators" she continued giving her input and helping as she had on past projects, but this time as a recognized co-producer. Initially, she still didn't want to be credited because it was her first movie, and she was hesitant to put herself out there in that way. But, after seeing all her work, the other producers said they wouldn't take credit unless Barroso also put her name down.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso walked the red carpet with their daughters
After working closely with each other on "The Instigators," Luciana Barroso, the film's producer, and Matt Damon, the lead actor, had a lot to celebrate. So, despite usually keeping their family life private and out of the press, they decided to share a special night with the entire Barroso-Damon gang at "The Instigators" premiere. All four of their daughters walked the red carpet and posed for photos to show support for their parents' big night. Although they've done their best to keep their daughter's lives normal, the celebrity couple have brought them to a few other movie premieres, including Damon's 2019 film "Ford v Ferrari."
The family looked incredible together as they stood with their arms around each other, all dressed for the occasion. Seeing the event photos, it's shocking to see how much their daughters have grown up. At the time of the photo, their oldest, Alexia, who Barroso had in a prior marriage, was in her 20s and Isabella was 18, Gia was 15, and their youngest, Stella, was 13.
Luciana Barroso looks stunning attending events with Matt Damon
While she's not an A-list celebrity herself, Luciana Barroso could fool anyone. When attending red carpet events and galas with her movie star husband, Barroso looks like she was meant to be there. Over the years, she's developed quite the eye for red carpet fashion and knows exactly how to turn out a glamorous look when she struts the carpet as Matt Damon's date.
Recently, the actor's Argentine wife looked stunning while attending the 2024 Met Gala with him. She wore a gorgeous and understated white gown by Christian Dior with a ruched bodice and matching scarf around her neck. She looked absolutely breathtaking, with her dark hair falling in loose curls down her back. Despite one tense moment between Damon and Barroso, which a lip-reader interpreted for The List, the long-standing couple seems to have had a lovely time at the event.