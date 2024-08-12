Matt Damon's Wife, Luciana Barroso's Gorgeous Transformation

As Matt Damon tells the story, meeting Luciana Barroso was fate. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor explained that they crossed paths in 2003 in Miami while he was filming a movie. The filming was supposed to take place in Hawaii, but due to an unexpected change in plans, he found himself in Florida, eventually ending up in the nightclub where his future wife was tending the bar. "I literally saw her across a crowded room," Damon told the talk show host.

Barroso gave more details on their chance meeting during a rare interview she gave with Vogue Australia in 2018. She said that while at the bar, Damon started to be recognized by the people there. When the crowd started to be a bit aggressive, he came behind her bar to seek refuge. "So I put him to work with me! I said: 'You know, if you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there!'" Fortunately, Damon had learned how to bartend for another film he'd done and was able to make drinks. "And he made a ton of money in tips that night because, of course, everyone wanted to go and see him," she said.

Although it might seem like the bartender and celebrity would have little in common, that didn't matter to them. "All the other stuff — the movie star part — wasn't really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he's just Matt," she said.

