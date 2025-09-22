Tragic Details About Charlie Sheen's Relationship With His Daughter Sami

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, hasn't minced her words when discussing her rocky relationship with her famous father. During an April 2025 episode of "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," Sami confessed that she hadn't had any contact with Charlie for five months, sadly adding, "I would rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father," (via Page Six). Clearly, Sami was affected by Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's messiest moments, particularly during their contentious divorce, as she pointed out that her relationship with her father was strained for the first decade of her life.

While appearing on the "Casual Chaos" podcast that same month Sami, who debuted her dramatic plastic surgery results in 2023, asserted that the final nail in the coffin came when he didn't immediately reach out to her after her nose job and only texted a day later to check in. When Sami brought up her disappointment with his lack of support, Charlie rebutted that she hadn't undergone a procedure that warranted immediate concern. Eventually, their spat snowballed into a nasty fight she felt they couldn't come back from.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Sami shared that she didn't have a single memory from her childhood where her father was sober. She doubled down on her comments by sharing a TikTok lip-syncing to audio from a 2011 ABC News interview during which Charlie made a joke about having drugs in his house. Sami added her two cents through the onscreen text, writing, "When people wonder why I haven't spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad."