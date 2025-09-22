Tragic Details About Charlie Sheen's Relationship With His Daughter Sami
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, hasn't minced her words when discussing her rocky relationship with her famous father. During an April 2025 episode of "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," Sami confessed that she hadn't had any contact with Charlie for five months, sadly adding, "I would rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father," (via Page Six). Clearly, Sami was affected by Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's messiest moments, particularly during their contentious divorce, as she pointed out that her relationship with her father was strained for the first decade of her life.
While appearing on the "Casual Chaos" podcast that same month Sami, who debuted her dramatic plastic surgery results in 2023, asserted that the final nail in the coffin came when he didn't immediately reach out to her after her nose job and only texted a day later to check in. When Sami brought up her disappointment with his lack of support, Charlie rebutted that she hadn't undergone a procedure that warranted immediate concern. Eventually, their spat snowballed into a nasty fight she felt they couldn't come back from.
Elsewhere in the podcast, Sami shared that she didn't have a single memory from her childhood where her father was sober. She doubled down on her comments by sharing a TikTok lip-syncing to audio from a 2011 ABC News interview during which Charlie made a joke about having drugs in his house. Sami added her two cents through the onscreen text, writing, "When people wonder why I haven't spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad."
Charlie Sheen has opened up about his relationship with Sami before
Charlie Sheen's relationship with his estranged daughter Sami Sheen only seems more tragic when you consider that she was his reason to get sober. In the "Platoon" star's 2025 memoir, "The Book of Sheen," he recalled a time back in December 2017 when he had disappointed his then-13-year-old daughter yet again by spacing out on an appointment she had due to his excessive drinking. Although they made it, Charlie could sense that Sami was likely missing the man he used to be. The embattled actor shared the feeling that his daughter's disappointment triggered too, writing, "There was only one thing that felt worse than betraying myself, and that was failing my children [...] I joined Sam in those mirrors and saw a guy who was desperate to finally come home for real."
In a September 2025 TikTok, Sami appeared emotional as the words "I didn't know I was the reason he got sober" appeared on the screen. Although Charlie's sobriety improved their relationship for a little while, it wasn't enough to fix things for good. At one point, there was even a rumor suggesting Sami Sheen had started an OnlyFans career in 2022 to get under her dad's skin. While the "Two and a Half Men" star didn't fully support his daughter's decision to join the adult content creation platform, in a statement shared with E! News, he acknowledged that she was an adult.
Denise Richards, on the other hand, publicly supported her in an Instagram post. Despite all the pain in their relationship, Charlie told "Good Morning America" that he believed they would reconcile eventually. Moreover, he argued that their rift was worsened by the fact that he was unaware of where he went wrong.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).