Gwyneth Paltrow & Her Husband Have A Big Regret About Their Unusual Relationship Move

Gwyneth Paltrow has found Mr. Right in husband Brad Falchuk, a romance that completely differs from her past failed relationships. However, that isn't to say Mr. Right does everything right. Indeed, the couple has experienced a few hiccups along the way, including one major regret about the first year of their marriage. Opening up about it on "The Goop Podcast," Falchuk and Paltrow revealed that they didn't initially live together when they got married — something they would do differently looking back on it.

In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times — after tying the knot with the "Glee" co-creator in 2018 — Paltrow revealed that she and Falchuk were sleeping in separate beds in separate houses, though were usually together four nights out of the week. In 2020, a while after they moved in together, the Goop founder told Harper's Bazaar, "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life." Paltrow said she wanted to hold onto that while living together too.

"I think at the time we really felt like we were doing the right thing," the "Sliding Doors" actor reflected on the September 2025 podcast episode. "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board, but I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like we don't know what we're doing." Falchuck believes that their decision to live separately diminished the legitimacy of their relationship in the eyes of their respective children: "I think them having agency is really important, but power to actually keep these two adults from living together ... I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, 'Okay, this is not something that is solid.'"