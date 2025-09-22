Trump's Odd Present For Putin Proves His Gift-Giving Skills Are As Bad As His Oval Office Decor

When President Donald Trump welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the United States in August 2025, he rolled out the red carpet (literally), clapped for Putin as he deplaned, and even planned on giving the controversial leader a gift. It's not clear if it ever made it into Putin's hands, though. What is this mysterious gift, you ask? Well, documents pertaining to the proceedings of the two leaders' meeting that were left behind in a printer at an Alaskan hotel (security breach, much?) detailed that Trump was set to hand Putin an "American Bald Eagle Desk Statue" (via NPR). One cannot imagine the Russian president wanting to display it in his office. After all, America and Russia aren't exactly friends, no matter how much Trump appears to be trying to initiate a bromance with Putin.

Of course, the divisive politician's present for his pal shouldn't really come as that much of a surprise, particularly if the statue in question was gold. One simply has to glance at the fireplace in the Oval Office to see how much Trump adores gaudy trinkets. Many have decried the president's decision to cover the office in gold, with experts even telling the Washington Post that Trump would do well to fire his interior designer. "It lacks any of the finesse of proper French gilding," one opined. Another added, "It looks so garish and overblown because it hasn't been articulated or toned." Even JD Vance accidentally compared Trump's taste in Oval Office decor to a toddler's, which speaks volumes.