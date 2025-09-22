Channing Tatum & His Girlfriend Inka Williams Have Quite The Age Gap

In September 2025, Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Inka Williams made their red-carpet debut as a couple. Joined by Tatum's daughter, Everly, and other guests, the pair stepped out together at the Hollywood premiere of the anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle," to which Tatum lends his voice. But if there's one thing that got people talking more than the star's anime debut, it was the sizable age gap between the "21 Jump Street" alum and his new partner.

Interestingly enough, the "Demon Slayer" premiere actually fell on Williams' 26th birthday. That makes the Australian-born model 19 years younger than her actor beau, who celebrated his 45th birthday in April 2025. Naturally, a number of netizens took the opportunity to poke fun at this, with one X user writing, "His girlfriend looks like she's one of his daughter's friends." These types of remarks aren't particularly surprising, as people tend to have very strong opinions about relationships with significant age differences.

This is not Tatum's first age-gap relationship. He and "Caught Stealing" actor Zoë Kravitz dated from 2021 until 2024, and she is 9 years younger than him. To be fair, there were some weird things about Tatum's relationship with Zoë Kravitz as well, and there were some signs that their engagement was never meant to last. And then there's the fact that Tatum's split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan was among the most drawn-out divorces in Hollywood history. Tatum and Dewan were both born in 1980, but that didn't matter in the end. In contrast, Tatum and Williams are in a pretty good spot, according to those with knowledge of their relationship.