How Robert Redford Really Felt About Donald Trump (Hint: Not Good)

Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford seemed desperate for the actor's approval back in 2015 as he geared up to make his first bid for the White House. While making an appearance on "Larry King Now" in August 2015, Redford was asked what he thought of Trump's plans to become president, and he didn't mince words.

"He's got such a big foot in his mouth, I'm not sure you're going to get it out," Redford answered. It's what the Sundance founder said next that caught Trump's attention, however. "I'm glad he's in there because him being the way he is, and saying what he says the way he says it, I think shakes things up and I think that's very needed. Because on the other side, it's so bland, it's so boring, it's so empty," Redford opined. Trump, whose fragile ego has been on full display in some whiny social media meltdowns, rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to post that part of Redford's quote upon discovering its existence. "Wow! Such nice words from Robert Redford on my running for President. Thank you, Robert," he captioned the post, incorrectly attributing the quote to a secondary source instead of the interview with Larry King. The president may not have listened to the whole interview, or if he did, he possibly didn't understand the idiom Redford used.

Amid Trump touting the actor's support of him, a spokesperson for Redford told The Hollywood Reporter that he had by no means endorsed Trump for president. "He enjoys him, but not for president." the rep said. As the years wore on and Redford saw Trump in action, it might be safe to say that the actor stopped enjoying Trump's antics altogether.