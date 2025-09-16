How Robert Redford Really Felt About Donald Trump (Hint: Not Good)
Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford's death has inadvertently put the spotlight on President Donald Trump, who seemed desperate for the actor's approval back in 2015 as he geared up to make his first bid for the White House. While making an appearance on "Larry King Now" in August 2015, Redford was asked what he thought of Trump's plans to become president, and he didn't mince words.
"He's got such a big foot in his mouth, I'm not sure you're going to get it out," Redford answered. It's what the Sundance founder said next that caught Trump's attention, however. "I'm glad he's in there because him being the way he is, and saying what he says the way he says it, I think shakes things up and I think that's very needed. Because on the other side, it's so bland, it's so boring, it's so empty," Redford opined. Trump, whose fragile ego has been on full display in some whiny social media meltdowns, rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to post that part of Redford's quote upon discovering its existence. "Wow! Such nice words from Robert Redford on my running for President. Thank you, Robert," he captioned the post, incorrectly attributing the quote to a secondary source instead of the interview with Larry King. The president may not have listened to the whole interview, or if he did, he possibly didn't understand the idiom Redford used.
Amid Trump touting the actor's support of him, a spokesperson for Redford told The Hollywood Reporter that he had by no means endorsed Trump for president. "He enjoys him, but not for president." the rep said. As the years wore on and Redford saw Trump in action, it might be safe to say that the actor stopped enjoying Trump's antics altogether.
Robert Redford warned that Trump is a power-hungry politician
Donald Trump has proven time and again that his ego is even bigger than we thought — and so are his political aspirations. The president has floated the idea of amending the Constitution to allow him to run for a third term, telling NBC News, "I'm not joking" when he was asked to explain his comments on the topic. Robert Redford was either clairvoyant or he simply had some common sense, because he warned Americans in various opinion pieces that Donald Trump isn't your average American politician.
In a November 2019 op-ed Redford wrote for NBC News, he warned, "We're up against a crisis I never thought I'd see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for." He referred to Trump's reign as a "monarchy in disguise" and voiced his concern over the divisive politician's attempts to inhibit free speech. He also touched on his past opinion of the president, clarifying that he initially believed Trump should have an opportunity to prove he's worthy of the presidency. "But almost instantly he began to disappoint and then alarm me. I don't think I'm alone," Redford penned.
In 2020, Redford endorsed former President Joe Biden in a CNN op-ed, touting him as a man of the people, the polar opposite of Trump who, as Redford put it, is "in it for himself" and operated within a "moral vacuum." Redford didn't deliver any more public political commentary after Biden won the race. As to what his thoughts were after Trump clinched a second term, that remains a mystery.