The Shady Cheating Rumor Casting A Shadow On Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Romance
Just as fast as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance blossomed into an engagement, people began whispering about the cracks in their relationship. A scandalous rumor involving Gomez's best friend has plagued the couple, leaving the internet wondering if Blanco is the right man for the "Only Murders In The Building" star. It all started when famed TikToker Harry Daniels posted a video in March 2025, singing Gomez's 2015 hit song "Same Old Love" to Blanco, who co-produced the song. By the end of the clip, it was clear that the music producer was sitting at a table across from a blonde woman, later identified as Gomez's good friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. "The drama after this was posted ... " one user wrote in the comments. "Girl u [just] ended the wedding," another said. The video sparked rumors that Blanco was having an affair with Mingus.
As icing on the drama-filled cake, a popular Selena Gomez fan account on X made the bombshell claim in April 2025 that "Selena Gomez unfollowed one of her best friends, Theresa Marie, after it was rumored Benny Blanco subscribed to her OnlyFans" (via Where Is The Buzz). The post has been deleted, but not before stirring the pot that's sitting on top of this pressure cooker. Other rumors from the same X account included Blanco and Mingus hanging out alone in the "Dave" star's house, as well as Mingus reposting Blanco's People feature in their 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue on her Instagram Story.
Selena Gomez shuts down the rumors
The internet has been dying to know if the speculations are true. Based on Gomez's digital footprint as of this writing, signs point to no. It sounds like the wedding bells are still ringing; Selena Gomez wasn't going to let this rumor slip by her. In May 2025, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum posted a carousel of nostalgic photos on Instagram, including one of herself and Theresa Marie Mingus, which subtly confirmed that they were still friends. Similarly, in June 2025, Mingus shared a throwback photo of herself and Gomez snuggled in a blanket together on her own Instagram account, captioning the post with a crossed fingers emoji, which indicated that the pair were still tight-knit friends. As of this writing, Gomez follows Mingus on the social media platform.
Even though Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship has waved a few red flags, the couple looks like they are stronger than ever. Not only are the musicians constantly posting about each other on their respective social media accounts, but in September 2025, they made their red-carpet debut at the 2025 Emmy Awards — and they couldn't keep their hands off each other. The Rare Beauty founder, who got engaged to Blanco in 2024, told Rolling Stone of her nuptials: "I just have really never felt so sure about something."