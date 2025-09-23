The Shady Cheating Rumor Casting A Shadow On Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Romance

Just as fast as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance blossomed into an engagement, people began whispering about the cracks in their relationship. A scandalous rumor involving Gomez's best friend has plagued the couple, leaving the internet wondering if Blanco is the right man for the "Only Murders In The Building" star. It all started when famed TikToker Harry Daniels posted a video in March 2025, singing Gomez's 2015 hit song "Same Old Love" to Blanco, who co-produced the song. By the end of the clip, it was clear that the music producer was sitting at a table across from a blonde woman, later identified as Gomez's good friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. "The drama after this was posted ... " one user wrote in the comments. "Girl u [just] ended the wedding," another said. The video sparked rumors that Blanco was having an affair with Mingus.

As icing on the drama-filled cake, a popular Selena Gomez fan account on X made the bombshell claim in April 2025 that "Selena Gomez unfollowed one of her best friends, Theresa Marie, after it was rumored Benny Blanco subscribed to her OnlyFans" (via Where Is The Buzz). The post has been deleted, but not before stirring the pot that's sitting on top of this pressure cooker. Other rumors from the same X account included Blanco and Mingus hanging out alone in the "Dave" star's house, as well as Mingus reposting Blanco's People feature in their 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue on her Instagram Story.