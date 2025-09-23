Meghan McCain's Diss On Greta Thunberg's Hair Came Back To Bite Her For One Big Reason

Meghan McCain's tweet brought to light a collection of posts tearing apart her terrible hairstyles. Fans didn't have to look long and hard for these images; rather, just pop over to McCain's YouTube channel to find clips of some ... questionable hair choices. It seems McCain, despite her feigned authority on good hair, knows a great deal about outdated styles and cringy 'dos.

Is Meghan McCain really out here coming for Greta Thunberg's hair when these exist??? pic.twitter.com/9Gq3AuU1zh — Covie (@covie_93) September 1, 2025

The backlash McCain received led to the deletion of her tweet, though criticism over her hairstyles is nothing new to McCain. The commentator was receiving lots of hate over her hairdos back in 2021. She spoke out against fans who criticize her, sharing a post to X back in February 2021, "People have a lot to say about me in general, but in regard to my hair and makeup ... I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting."

But this was not the only time McCain responded to insults aimed at her coif. Also in 2021, when McCain worked as a host on "The View," she shared an image of her hairstyle to social media. The post caused a viewer to tweet in speculation about McCain's suddenly long locks. After seeing the tweet, McCain decided to shot back on X, "Can a b**** experiment."