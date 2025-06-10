Trump Tried To Troll Greta Thunberg And Accidentally Described Himself

President Donald Trump has never been afraid of criticizing people or mocking his political opponents. However, as we've seen time and again, his shady nicknames for his enemies often reveal his own deep-seated insecurities. This old trope reared its head once more on June 9, 2025, when Trump was asked about Greta Thunberg during a press event at the White House, after a boat the young human rights activist was on was detained by Israel while attempting to break a blockade and deliver food and aid to Gaza.

Trump has always been critical of Thunberg since she first gained fame as a teenage climate change activist. However, his latest criticisms feel particularly self-descriptive, as if he were holding up a mirror to the remarks made about him over the past decade. "Well, she's a strange person," a smirking Trump told reporters (via The Daily Mail). The president's comment felt very reminiscent of the "weird" label Tim Walz gave Trump and his followers during the 2024 presidential campaigns, which very clearly got under Trump's skin at the time.

"She's a young, angry person. I don't know if it's real anger, it's hard to believe actually. ... She's certainly different," Trump continued. "Anger management. I think she has to go to an anger management class, that's my primary recommendation for her." If his litany of unhinged social media rants or his controversial and combative confrontations with California's government are anything to go by, Trump's assessment of Thunberg's anger issues seem to indicate a particularly immense lack of self-awareness.