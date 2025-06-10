Trump Tried To Troll Greta Thunberg And Accidentally Described Himself
President Donald Trump has never been afraid of criticizing people or mocking his political opponents. However, as we've seen time and again, his shady nicknames for his enemies often reveal his own deep-seated insecurities. This old trope reared its head once more on June 9, 2025, when Trump was asked about Greta Thunberg during a press event at the White House, after a boat the young human rights activist was on was detained by Israel while attempting to break a blockade and deliver food and aid to Gaza.
Trump has always been critical of Thunberg since she first gained fame as a teenage climate change activist. However, his latest criticisms feel particularly self-descriptive, as if he were holding up a mirror to the remarks made about him over the past decade. "Well, she's a strange person," a smirking Trump told reporters (via The Daily Mail). The president's comment felt very reminiscent of the "weird" label Tim Walz gave Trump and his followers during the 2024 presidential campaigns, which very clearly got under Trump's skin at the time.
"She's a young, angry person. I don't know if it's real anger, it's hard to believe actually. ... She's certainly different," Trump continued. "Anger management. I think she has to go to an anger management class, that's my primary recommendation for her." If his litany of unhinged social media rants or his controversial and combative confrontations with California's government are anything to go by, Trump's assessment of Thunberg's anger issues seem to indicate a particularly immense lack of self-awareness.
This isn't the first time Donald Trump's criticisms seemed super ironic
It's been well-established that Donald Trump will often broadcast his own insecurities and showcase his fragile ego while attempting to attack others in the press — or even when he's speaking to crowds of fans. Just recently, Donald went on one of his trademark rambling diatribes while delivering a bizarre, rambling commencement address at the United States Military Academy at West Point in May. As he tangentially pontificated about real estate tycoon Bill Levitt, for no discernible reason, the president groggily recalled how Levitt got divorced and then remarried a younger woman.
"I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well. But it doesn't, that doesn't work out too well, I must tell you," Donald said, as seen in a video posted to X. "A lot of trophy wives — It doesn't work out. But, it made him happy for a little while, at least." It was impossible for that particular comment to not feel like some sort of admission he didn't intend to make, considering Donald himself has been married three times to women progressively younger than himself. In fact, Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, have one of the biggest age gaps among all the presidents in U.S. history.
Donald's needlessly insulting nicknames for his political opponents have often felt like unintentional self-owns as well. Donald called Joe Biden "Sleepy Joe," and yet it was Donald who showed his age with an embarrassing drowsy episode while visiting Saudi Arabia in May. He's also tried to mock people for their height, while seemingly lying about his own height at the same time. Perhaps Donald could consider taking his own advice for Greta Thunberg and checking out some anger management classes in the future.