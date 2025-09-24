Why Donald Trump Has It Out For Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich

It's actually kind of surprising that Donald Trump hasn't mentioned Jacqui Heinrich in more Truth Social posts — especially considering Fox News' senior White House correspondent has continued to report the facts instead of embellishing them to make the president look good. In fact, Heinrich likely had some loyal Fox viewers clutching their pearls after she painted his August 2025 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unfavorable light. Trump, who's made comments that hint his bromance with Putin is stronger than it ever was with Elon Musk, didn't manage to reach a peace agreement to end Russia's war with Ukraine, and while Heinrich was reporting from Anchorage, Alaska, she didn't mince words about his performance.

She asserted that it appeared Putin got one over on Trump, adding that the tension between the two leaders was palpable following their meeting. "The way that it felt in the room was not good. It did not seem like things went well," Heinrich reported (via the Independent). "It seemed like Putin came in and steamrolled, got right into what he wanted to say and got his photo next to the president and then left."

Heinrich has been praised by colleagues for being an unbiased reporter. "She is not afraid of p*****g off the base," one of her fellow White House correspondents told the Washington Post, clarifying, "Her job isn't to make anyone happy. Her job is to report the news, and that's what she does." Indeed, while speaking to Vanity Fair in April 2025, Heinrich confirmed she doesn't lose sleep over Trump's opinion of her, reasoning, "You can't read the comments. You wouldn't be a good reporter if you were trying to guard against a negative reaction." And that clearly includes the president.