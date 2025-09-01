Trump Comments That Prove His Bromance With Putin Is Stronger Than It Ever Was With Elon Musk

Donald Trump has filled the Elon Musk-shaped hole in his life with Vladimir Putin. The divisive politician seemingly wanted to forge a friendship with the Russian world leader for a while, since he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, back in June 2013 to write, "Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow — if so, will he become my new best friend?" Trump's wish apparently started coming true pretty soon after that, as he went on to proudly inform MSNBC in November 2013 that he had formed a "relationship" with Putin (via Us Weekly).

Then, during a November 2015 presidential primary debate, the former "Apprentice" host shared that he had got even better acquainted with Putin when they both appeared on "60 Minutes" in September 2015. Their budding bromance only grew stronger from there. While Putin spoke to reporters in Moscow in December 2015, he praised Trump, saying, "He's a very lively man, talented without doubt," per The Washington Post.

The Republican politician gushed in response, "It is always a great honor to be so nicely complimented by a man so highly respected within his own country and beyond" (via ABC News). Despite all the public praise, Trump bizarrely denied ever having been in the same room as Putin at a July 2016 conference in Florida. He even claimed he had no idea who the Russian leader was. The following month, a spokesperson for Putin similarly clarified to NBC News that he never had any contact with Trump. Nonetheless, their bromance came back stronger than ever in 2025, in a fashion they would probably never forget.