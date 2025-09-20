Scandals That Completely Shook The Criminal Minds Franchise

When you watch a long-running series, you may find yourself strongly attached to some of the characters. Sometimes, though, the actors in question end up disappointing you when they make headlines for their controversial actions, whether they're violent outbursts, sexist views, or extramarital affairs. These incidents usually backfire on the show itself, and more often than not, the performer (and their beloved character) or prominent crew member gets the boot. We remember all too well Charlie Sheen getting fired from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" for publicly dissing the creator, Chuck Lorre, and for his substance abuse; Lori Loughlin resorting to bribery to secure her daughter's college admission and subsequently getting dropped from "Fuller House" and "When Calls the Heart"; or Phil Robertson's suspension from "Duck Dynasty" because of his racist and homophobic comments.

Similarly, the popular "Criminal Minds" franchise went through its share of scandals, outrages, and gossip. The show centered on a team of criminal profilers at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) and aired for 15 seasons on CBS from September 22, 2005, to February 19, 2020. It was revived in 2022 on Paramount+ as "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Meanwhile, the show spawned two less-successful spin-offs: "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior" (2011) and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" (2016-2017).

These shows were infamous for their extreme violence and graphic content and for tackling dark themes like self-harm, pedophilia, sadism, and terrorism. They also had outrageous behind-the-scenes moments, including incidents of bribery, ageism, violence, catfishing, and embezzlement. Let's delve into the shocking details.