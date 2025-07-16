Brittany Mahomes Outfits That Gave Trophy Wife Gone Wrong
As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has transformed herself into more than just a partner of an NFL star. Of course, Brittany fulfills her WAG duties by attending games and rooting for her hubby on the field, but she sometimes misses the mark when it comes to her sense of fashion. There's been plenty of times Brittany's game day outfits were a disaster and there's proof that Brittany copied Taylor Swift's fashion choices back when the two were besties. However, Brittany's poor fashion choices happen away from the arena as well, with her struggling to nail the right balance when it comes to dressing up as Patrick's arm candy.
Part of Brittany's real life includes parties, events, and fundraisers, and she seemingly does her best to give off trophy wife vibes when she's seen with or without Patrick. With an incredibly fit body for a mom of three, it makes sense that Brittany would want to show off what she has. However, the dresses she often reaches for seem cloying and overly loud — more distracting than complimentary. In fact, there's been several times that Brittany's outfits opted for revealing instead of reading the room — here's five examples of Brittany missing the mark when it comes to dressing up.
Brittany Mahomes got all wrapped up for Patrick Mahomes
While promoting the Netflix series "Quarterback," Brittany Mahomes did her best to play the part of trophy wife for Patrick Mahomes by wearing a skintight dress. While the dress is age appropriate instead of the outdated outfits Brittany has been caught in, it still goes wrong in several ways. The fabric looks like lycra and gives Brittany the appearance of dressing up as a sultry slinky. Plus, the tube top and long sleeve combination is overly distracting.
Brittany Mahomes looked a bit tattered in this revealing dress
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have been using social media to squash divorce rumors, which was made evident by this post on Instagram. In what Brittany captioned as a "Husband appreciation post," she wears a rather revealing dress. While it does a wonderful job of showing off her toned body and gorgeous gams, it doesn't quite work for trophy wife perfection. In the glare of the photos, the dress fabric ended up looking like saran wrapped tin foil falling apart, which was made worse by the strange stringiness of the hem. She nailed her hair and makeup, though.
Brittany Mahomes dressed in too many silvers
Being wife to Patrick Mahomes means Brittany Mahomes often gets to dress up and parade around at parties. Brittany certainly has a rather large closet to show off, which is why her multiple layers of shimmering silver feels like a poor choice here. For such a colorful backdrop, she chose monochromes that somehow don't quite match each other. Although, her amazing legs do get to be on display, so we don't blame Patrick for being all smiles in their Instagram post together.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes step out in questionable fits
There have been a handful of awkward moments for Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes, and these outfits fit the bill. While Patrick is doing his best to look studly in his striped homage to Tony Soprano, Brittany's sense of style isn't quite giving arm candy in this Instagram post. The corset-ish top does a great job of accentuating her amazing post-baby body, but the bottom half ultimately does her dirty. The boots make it appear as if she's wearing socks in stilettos and the giant cuff of the pants is overly distracting.
Brittany Mahomes made a splash in bright colors
Brittany Mahomes knows that part of being an NFL quarterback's wife is doing promotional duties for Patrick Mahomes' many endeavors. So she got all dolled up for a 15 and the Mahomies Foundation event, as evidenced by her post on Instagram. While there's been rumblings that Brittany's life isn't as lavish as she makes it appear, this outfit is a bright distraction from any possible woes.
The criss-cross top with a rather large cut out draws the eye to Brittany's upper body, while the high slit pulls focus on her killer legs. Her shoes matching her purse is a cute touch, but the overall takeaway is the dress is very loud, if not overly spicy for a fundraiser.