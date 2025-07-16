Brittany Mahomes Outfits That Gave Trophy Wife Gone Wrong

As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has transformed herself into more than just a partner of an NFL star. Of course, Brittany fulfills her WAG duties by attending games and rooting for her hubby on the field, but she sometimes misses the mark when it comes to her sense of fashion. There's been plenty of times Brittany's game day outfits were a disaster and there's proof that Brittany copied Taylor Swift's fashion choices back when the two were besties. However, Brittany's poor fashion choices happen away from the arena as well, with her struggling to nail the right balance when it comes to dressing up as Patrick's arm candy.

Part of Brittany's real life includes parties, events, and fundraisers, and she seemingly does her best to give off trophy wife vibes when she's seen with or without Patrick. With an incredibly fit body for a mom of three, it makes sense that Brittany would want to show off what she has. However, the dresses she often reaches for seem cloying and overly loud — more distracting than complimentary. In fact, there's been several times that Brittany's outfits opted for revealing instead of reading the room — here's five examples of Brittany missing the mark when it comes to dressing up.