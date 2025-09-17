Rumblings About Kate Middleton & Prince William's Marriage Ignite For An Unexpected Reason
Plenty of things have taken William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' divorce rumors from bad to worse over the years. This latest one, however, is a real doozy. The royal couple has been out and about with Donald Trump and Melania Trump during their state visit to the U.K. And, believe it or not, some folks think Donald and Melania look more lovey dovey than William and Kate do. We would definitely not want to be the Waleses right about now.
Donald and Melania traveled across the pond on September 16, 2025 for their second U.K. state visit. The controversial couple's reported sleeping arrangements for their U.K. trip are ripping their happy marriage facade apart. Yet, according to some X users, they still look like a happier couple than William and Kate. Yikes. On September 17, William and Kate welcomed the Trumps to Windsor Castle. Some photos of the two couples walking together showed Donald and Melania uncharacteristically holding hands. William and Kate, on the other hand, were not. And, seeing William and Kate keeping their distance from one another while Donald and Melania, of all people, were actually showing some subtle PDA is not a good look for the Waleses.
Folks are doubting William and Kate's relationship
Donald Trump has repeatedly proven that he isn't winning any husband of the year awards from Melania Trump, and many people even believe that the couple is in a total sham marriage. So, it's certainly interesting that they are outshining Prince William and Kate Middleton with their coziness. One post on X showed a photo of Donald and Melania hand-in-hand next to William and Kate with the caption, "Imagine how bad your marriage must be that you make Trump and Melania, of all people, look like a 'loving' couple?" And, the comment section didn't hold back. "Looks like Prince William was wanting to hold Donald Trump's hand instead of Kate Middleton," one X user joked, echoing a similar sentiment to many other commenters. Another asserted, "I'm not a Trump fan. But his marriage is definitely going better than the Wales ones."
The notion that Donald and Melania are enjoying wedded bliss is not a typical opinion among netizens. So, it goes to show how lowly folks are thinking of William and Kate's marriage. It is important to note, however, that one commenter pointed out: "Royals don't hold hands in public." No royal rule forbids hand-holding or any PDA, but excessive PDA would be an out-of-the-ordinary occurrence. The Trumps, on the other hand, can — and do — do whatever they want. And, perhaps in this moment, what they wanted to do was show more PDA than the royals.