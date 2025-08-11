5 Times Donald Trump Proved He Wasn't Winning Any Husband Of The Year Awards From Melania
There have been plenty of signs that Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks. From Donald's rumored infidelity to some subtle strained body language between the two, their relationship is a hot topic. Melania's absence from the White House after her husband's second term commenced set tongues wagging; in July 2025, it even seemed like Donald was practically kicking his wife out of her office in the East Wing with his decision to build a new ballroom — not that Melania had actually spent enough time there to really be kicked out.
When the president announced the $200 million project, he assured taxpayers their money wouldn't be footing the eye-watering bill. Instead, he vowed to pay for it himself — with the help of some donations, of course. During a press briefing announcing the project, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed pictures of the white and gold interior planned for the ballroom, adding that construction was set to start in September 2025 and "expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump's term."
One can't help but wonder whether Melania is feeling a little peeved about having her office relocated so her husband can build a fancy ballroom. But this is hardly the first time Donald proved he's not exactly husband of the year.
Donald's nickname for Melania is a little pat on the back to himself
Melania Trump has proven she wears the pants in her marriage with Donald Trump more than once, but it appears the president continues to challenge his wife's authority by trying to exert some over her. It's rare for Donald Trump to provide insight into his marriage, and when he does, it often gives people second-hand embarrassment. This was the case when he revealed his nickname for Melania, and let's just say it's not very original.
In July 2025, Donald told an audience at "Salute to America" that his pet name for Melania is "First Lady." "I call her 'First Lady,' isn't it terrible?" he told the crowd (via Hola!). "I say, 'Good night, First Lady, my darling,' because it reminds me that I'm president. That's why." Ah, right. Donald's obvious obsession with himself may or may not be the reason Melania was largely absent from his 2024 campaign trail. In fact, her presence was such a rare occurrence that the crowd went wild when she showed up at the 2024 Republican National Convention, mere days after her husband survived an assassination attempt. She didn't even attend Donald's debate with former President Joe Biden.
The president has had to make excuses for his wife's absence on more than one occasion. Questions about her whereabouts made the rounds as early as September 2023 after Donald announced he'd be making a third bid for the White House. Speaking to "Meet The Press," he was asked whether Melania would be joining him anytime soon. "Yes. Soon? Yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon," the divisive politician said (via NBC News). Turns out "pretty soon" was code for "almost never."
Donald wasn't the most supportive husband when Barron was a baby
Word on the street is that Melania Trump's bond with Barron is all thanks to Donald's ego, and it shouldn't come as a surprise. Melania is likely the parent Barron Trump has the closest bond with since Donald Trump has always been a very busy man. So busy, in fact, that he never even changed his son's diaper once when he was a baby — and he wasn't even shy to admit it. "I would never ask to change him," Donald told the New York Post (via Today) in 2006. "Melania probably wouldn't let me. I'd just do it wrong." One would've thought that having had four kids before Barron, the former real estate tycoon would've known a thing or two about changing diapers.
What was even worse, however, was how Donald spoke of Melania after she gave birth to Barron. Columnist for the New York Post, Andrea Peyser, wrote an opinion piece in 2016, recalling how she paid the Trumps a visit after Barron was born. Aside from bragging about never having changed a single diaper, Donald also threw some shade at his wife's weight. "I enthused that Melania, who stood quietly nearby aboard 5-inch stilettos, had lost all her baby weight. Trump corrected me: 'She's almost lost all the baby weight,'" Peyser wrote. "I was embarrassed for the mother of his youngest kid, who ignored the dig."
Additionally, the divisive politician flat out said in a 2005 interview that raising kids is a woman's job. "I won't do anything to take care of them. I'll supply funds and she'll take care of the kids. It's not like I'm gonna be walking the kids down Central Park," he told "The Opie and Anthony Show" (via Cosmopolitan).
Donald once left Melania out in the cold — literally
Given his past comments about fatherhood, it should come as no surprise that Donald Trump isn't the most considerate spouse — and he hasn't done anything to salvage his reputation. In 2018, he made headlines for leaving Melania out in the cold — literally — when he made no attempt to cover her with his umbrella, instead leaving her alone in the street to talk to reporters. Melania appeared to look momentarily annoyed before Donald told eager journalists, "She did a great job on television the other night, and I didn't do so bad either" (via the Independent). The president proceeded to walk to the waiting helicopter, his arm interlinked with Melania's, holding his umbrella firmly over his own head. He was probably worried about his hair.
This wasn't the first time Donald was so eager for attention that he forgot about his wife. When he and Melania met with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on inauguration day in January 2017, Donald strode out of the car and up the White House steps without so much as a backward glance, leaving Melania to get out by herself and awkwardly follow behind from a distance as he shook hands with the Obamas.
Donald's attempts at PDA are rarely reciprocated by Melania
Melania Trump has repeatedly snubbed Donald Trump's PDA efforts, hinting that she's not all that fond of him in private either. In fact, the first lady made headlines in 2017 when she seemingly liked a tweet from film producer Andy Ostroy on X that suggested she doesn't like her husband. The post included a GIF of Melania flashing a smile at Donald, only for her face to fall instantly as he turned his back on her. The caption read, "Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS." Not long after the post went live, Ostroy posted a screenshot of Melania's X account liking the post, questioning whether it was a fake profile. Another user confirmed that it was indeed Melania's personal X account. "I think she's sending a cry for help," they penned. Not too long after it made headlines, Melania's account unliked the post.
Aside from the X flub, Melania has repeatedly shied away from physical contact with her husband. Her PDA snubs made headlines multiple times during Donald's first term. In one viral 2017 video, Melania could be seen slapping her husband's hand away as he attempted to hold hers. In 2018, there was speculation that she'd done the same thing as she and Donald departed for a trip to Ohio. Then there was the awkward moment when Melania introduced the president during an event in Maryland and he awkwardly shook her hand before commencing his speech; no hug, no peck on the cheek — just a very formal-looking handshake.
Another memorable awkward moment occurred during Donald's second inauguration when he entered the Capitol rotunda to great fanfare, and leaned over to his wife for a kiss, only to be met with thin air.
The slew of sexual misconduct allegations against Donald sure hasn't won him any points with Melania
Being married to the likes of Donald Trump must be tough. You might have more money than you can spend, but you also have to deal with all the bad PR surrounding the president. Melania never showed up to support her husband once while he stood trial in New York for the hush money he allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels to keep his alleged affair with her under wraps.
Aside from Daniels' accusations, there are a slew of women who have accused Donald of sexual misconduct. The Guardian compiled a list of 24 women who accused Donald of sexual assault. The list includes his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who, in a divorce deposition, accused him of rape. She later tried to remedy the accusation after it became public but was never allowed to say much about what transpired, thanks to an NDA. Another notable name is E Jean Carroll, who accused Donald of sexually assaulting her in the '90s and eventually took him to court. The jury found him guilty of sexual abuse. The president vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
As Melania appeared to quietly shout her disapproval of her husband's conduct by skipping his hush money trial, the first lady's former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Melania's absence was definitely deliberate, and that Donald had likely urged her to show her face, especially since the press was constantly peppering him with questions about Melania's whereabouts. "That kind of thing would bother him if Mrs. Trump wasn't at some event and it was really noted he would definitely bring it up with her," Grisham told CNN (via the Independent). The fact that Melania never made an appearance at the trial therefore speaks volumes.