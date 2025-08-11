5 Times Donald Trump Proved He Wasn't Winning Any Husband Of The Year Awards From Melania

There have been plenty of signs that Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks. From Donald's rumored infidelity to some subtle strained body language between the two, their relationship is a hot topic. Melania's absence from the White House after her husband's second term commenced set tongues wagging; in July 2025, it even seemed like Donald was practically kicking his wife out of her office in the East Wing with his decision to build a new ballroom — not that Melania had actually spent enough time there to really be kicked out.

When the president announced the $200 million project, he assured taxpayers their money wouldn't be footing the eye-watering bill. Instead, he vowed to pay for it himself — with the help of some donations, of course. During a press briefing announcing the project, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed pictures of the white and gold interior planned for the ballroom, adding that construction was set to start in September 2025 and "expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump's term."

One can't help but wonder whether Melania is feeling a little peeved about having her office relocated so her husband can build a fancy ballroom. But this is hardly the first time Donald proved he's not exactly husband of the year.