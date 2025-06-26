Melania Trump Gets A Brutal Backhanded Compliment That Puts Her Sham Marriage On Blast

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, a hearing on "Restoring Integrity and Security to the Visa Process" took place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. — and Melania Trump found herself on the receiving end of scrutiny. When Texas representative Jasmine Crockett brought up the fact that the current first lady was given an "Einstein visa" to become a United States citizen, it became a sticking point (via X, formerly Twitter). Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies at the CATO Institute, Alex Nowrasteh, was quick to give a smarmy remark, one that poked at the signs that Donald Trump and Melania might be headed towards a split.

Nowrasteh: I want to defend Melania. Not everyone could marry Donald Trump. I think that's quite an achievement. She deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could've done it pic.twitter.com/oWpwxNiJbL — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

Considering that people who receive EB-1 visas are meant to possess an extraordinary talent or accomplishment, Nowrasteh's remark that, " Not everyone could marry Donald Trump. I think that's quite an achievement," certainly speaks volumes. Of course, Nowrasteh is no fan of the current administration, but his backhanded desire "to defend Melania" does open up a specific can of worms. It's often been noted that Melania is considerably out of Donald's league, with many wondering what, exactly, is keeping the two together. With rumblings that Melania and Donald are already living separate lives, their marriage is certainly beginning to look more and more like a sham.