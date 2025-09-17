Trump & Melania's Reported UK Sleeping Arrangements Rips Their Happy Marriage Facade Apart

There's no law that dictates partners must sleep together in the same bed — TV couples were constantly shown sleeping in separate twin beds during the early decades of television, with Fred and Wilma Flintstone from "The Flintstones" being an earlier pioneer of depicting a husband and wife in bed together. However, it does seem odd that POTUS and FLOTUS's sleeping arrangements involve them bedding in separate rooms.

From September 17-19, 2025, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will have their second state visit to the U.K., where they will be spending quality time with the royal family, an event the royals are reportedly looking forward to this month (via Fox News Digital). However, sources at the Daily Mail revealed Donald and Melania won't be sleeping in the same bed. "Below-stairs wags [aka cheeky servants], noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she'd asked for a water bed, she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald," the outlet reported.

There are numerous signs Donald and Melania's marriage may be on the rocks, and these reports only add to the rumors. Perhaps Melania didn't think word would get out, but there appears to be more leaks in Windsor Castle than on a sinking ship. There are over a whopping 1,000 rooms at Windsor Castle, so Donald and Melania shouldn't have an issue finding their own quarters for their two-night stay.