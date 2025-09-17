Trump & Melania's Reported UK Sleeping Arrangements Rips Their Happy Marriage Facade Apart
There's no law that dictates partners must sleep together in the same bed — TV couples were constantly shown sleeping in separate twin beds during the early decades of television, with Fred and Wilma Flintstone from "The Flintstones" being an earlier pioneer of depicting a husband and wife in bed together. However, it does seem odd that POTUS and FLOTUS's sleeping arrangements involve them bedding in separate rooms.
From September 17-19, 2025, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will have their second state visit to the U.K., where they will be spending quality time with the royal family, an event the royals are reportedly looking forward to this month (via Fox News Digital). However, sources at the Daily Mail revealed Donald and Melania won't be sleeping in the same bed. "Below-stairs wags [aka cheeky servants], noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she'd asked for a water bed, she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald," the outlet reported.
There are numerous signs Donald and Melania's marriage may be on the rocks, and these reports only add to the rumors. Perhaps Melania didn't think word would get out, but there appears to be more leaks in Windsor Castle than on a sinking ship. There are over a whopping 1,000 rooms at Windsor Castle, so Donald and Melania shouldn't have an issue finding their own quarters for their two-night stay.
Melania purposely chose to sleep in a separate suite
First lady Melania Trump's decision to stay in a completely different suite from President Donald Trump is an eyebrow-raising affair. According to royal commenter Alastair Bruce, esteemed guests staying at Windsor Castle are typically provided a room that comes with two beds: one is a double and the other a single (via The Daily Beast). The idea for this strange setup most likely offers Melania a chance to get a good night's sleep that won't be disturbed by her husband, should he be coming and going from their room for evening engagements.
Melania had the option to sleep in her own bed, with Donald in a separate one near her, but she still opted for her own private room. Ouch. Either Donald is a huge snorer, or there's something else going on between these two — which shouldn't come as a big surprise, since POTUS subtly confirmed his marriage was a mess behind closed doors back in May 2025.
When asked by Fox News's Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy if Donald had any advice for French President Emmanuel Macron, whose wife, Brigitte Macron, was seen putting his hands on him, Donald shook his head and muttered, "Make sure the door remains closed" (via X). (0:00-0:17) There's definitely a story or two behind that answer.
The Trumps have been trying to show more PDA
Despite the separate sleeping arrangements, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have been presenting themselves as a united front. They were seen holding hands when they departed the plane and were greeted by William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the grounds of Windsor Castle. Sporting a splash of PDA isn't going to be enough to convince people their marriage isn't not-so-secretly in shambles, but it's at least a nice start.
Plus, they're getting help (sort of) to keep that illusion alive. Back in August 2025, the White House celebrated Donald's 200 days in office with a carousel on Instagram captioned, "200 days, endless FLOTUS slays." What should have been a cute post ended up putting the Trumps' worst PDA moment on blast.
Included in the roundup was that awkward photo of Donald kissing his wife on the neck during his inauguration back in January 2025 (while Melania was dressed like Judge Doom from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," one of the worst looks from the event). The first lady's smile during the smooch seemed super forced, as if she was mentally counting the seconds until it was over. Moreover, her bizarre headwear prevented Donald from getting any closer to her face than the side of it, which just doesn't scream, "We are in love."