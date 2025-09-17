Tim Walz's Drastic Weight Loss Is Front And Center In His Reelection Campaign
Governor Tim Walz has been taking care of both himself and the people of Minnesota, as evidenced by his reelection campaign video he dropped on September 16. In the two-minute clip, Walz was seen driving around his state in a blue pickup truck, sharing all the accomplishments Minnesota's government has made for its constituents.
He discussed how they raised the graduation rates and cut taxes for the middle class. Major achievements, to be sure, but they were almost overshadowed by the fact that the father of two has had quite a weight loss. He looked fantastic, and the video even incidentally highlighted the change when it included a May photo of Walz standing with former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who was tragically assassinated along with her husband about a month later. In the snapshot, Walz seemed to have much more weight under his chin than he does now.
Walz also looked different from when he ran alongside Kamala Harris for vice president. Again, the weight in his face was much more prominent on the 2024 presidential campaign trail than it was in his recent reelection clip.
Walz went after Trump in his video
Never someone who shies away from speaking his mind, Governor Tim Walz managed to toss in a few jabs at President Donald Trump in his reelection campaign. "I've always tried to do what's right for Minnesota, and I'll never stop fighting to protect us from the chaos, corruption, and cruelty coming out of Washington," he said.
There's certainly no love lost between Walz and Trump. Just last month, Walz targeted Trump in a brutal speech, commenting on the president's MAGA hats and his "fat ankles" (via X). In August 2024, Walz called Trump "weird" on MSNBC's "Morning Show," something Trump was unable to hide his thin-skinned insecurity over. In October 2024, Trump said Walz was "a loser" and that he couldn't believe Kamala Harris had chosen him as her running mate (via X).
Considering that both men are employed to work for the American people, it would be better for everyone if they could set aside their petty squabbles and try working together to make life better for the masses.