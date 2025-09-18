Trump's Humiliating Breach Of Decorum With King Charles Proves He Never Learns His Lesson

In Donald Trump's world, the president has freedoms and privileges that few others enjoy. In the world of the royals, however, there are rules and protocols that everyone is expected to follow. Really, it should come as no surprise that when Trump finds himself in the presence of the royal family, he doesn't adjust his usual behavior too much, even if it defies expectations and age-old traditions. The POTUS certainly had that energy on his first state visit to the U.K. back in 2019, and he brought it back with him for his second state visit in September 2025.

Trump in the UK: walks ahead of King Charles, breaking tradition. Because of course he does. pic.twitter.com/A6PVSm3wdj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025

While abroad in 2019, Donald Trump appeared to blatantly break royal protocol with Queen Elizabeth II when he stepped in front of her when the pair was walking together. Many found this to be a disrespectful move on his part, given her position as the reigning monarch and host of his visit. Either no one made him aware of the fact that this wasn't well-received, or he has forgotten in the years since then, because he has angered the public once more by overtaking King Charles III on his latest visit. Folks were surprised to see Trump walking far ahead of Charles when the pair would have otherwise been walking side-by-side. This seems to be a rude thing to do when visiting someone, even if that someone isn't the king. Yet, a royal insider told Newsweek that Trump wasn't actually going against any royal protocol, as the visitor is traditionally meant to go first.