Trump Unleashes Flirty Behavior On Kate Middleton & Karoline Leavitt Won't Be Happy

Another day, another Donald Trump relationship scandal. The president is visiting the U.K. for his second state visit from September 17 through 19, and he hadn't even been at the grounds of Windsor Castle for more than two minutes before putting his foot in his mouth. Donald and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, when they arrived. A clip of their meeting quickly made the rounds on social media.

Trump to Catherine: ...So beautiful.

Yes, Donald and Melania were definitely thrilled that William and Catherine were greeting them first. pic.twitter.com/vzGVlnumQR — Melanated Mona (@Melanated_Mona) September 17, 2025

In the video, Trump appears to be telling Kate Middleton how "beautiful" she is. While his words aren't audible, we get a clear view of his mouth, and his lips do seem to be shaping the word a couple of times. Honestly, it seemed like a nice compliment, and it's not as if he pulled her in close and whispered it in her ear like it was a sweet nothing. However, not everyone is going to see it that way. One person might be Melania Trump, who was standing next to him when he praised Kate. Since there are already so many red flags in their relationship, though, this might not even add much fuel to the fire.

Another person who might be hurt is Karoline Leavitt, Donald's White House press secretary. There has been affair gossip between Donald and Leavitt over the past few months, and it's easy to imagine Leavitt being upset at Donald complimenting another woman.