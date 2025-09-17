Trump Unleashes Flirty Behavior On Kate Middleton & Karoline Leavitt Won't Be Happy
Another day, another Donald Trump relationship scandal. The president is visiting the U.K. for his second state visit from September 17 through 19, and he hadn't even been at the grounds of Windsor Castle for more than two minutes before putting his foot in his mouth. Donald and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, when they arrived. A clip of their meeting quickly made the rounds on social media.
Trump to Catherine: ...So beautiful.
Yes, Donald and Melania were definitely thrilled that William and Catherine were greeting them first. pic.twitter.com/vzGVlnumQR
— Melanated Mona (@Melanated_Mona) September 17, 2025
In the video, Trump appears to be telling Kate Middleton how "beautiful" she is. While his words aren't audible, we get a clear view of his mouth, and his lips do seem to be shaping the word a couple of times. Honestly, it seemed like a nice compliment, and it's not as if he pulled her in close and whispered it in her ear like it was a sweet nothing. However, not everyone is going to see it that way. One person might be Melania Trump, who was standing next to him when he praised Kate. Since there are already so many red flags in their relationship, though, this might not even add much fuel to the fire.
Another person who might be hurt is Karoline Leavitt, Donald's White House press secretary. There has been affair gossip between Donald and Leavitt over the past few months, and it's easy to imagine Leavitt being upset at Donald complimenting another woman.
Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump are no strangers to age gap relationships
Reviews were mixed on X about President Donald Trump's comments to Catherine, Princess of Wales. Many felt like POTUS just called it like he saw it, and Kate Middleton is a beauty. Some, though, thought it was an "inappropriate thing to say," with an X user saying that Trump's handshake lasted longer than it should have.
Affair rumors have plagued the Trump family, and the president is no exception. Trump and Karoline Leavitt are colleagues who spend a lot of time together due to their jobs. Donald has been married to Melania Trump since 2005, and they share one son together, Barron Trump. Meanwhile, Leavitt has been married to businessman Nicholas Riccio since January 2025, and they also have a son together.
While a full-blown affair between Leavitt and Donald seems unlikely for several reasons, perhaps the biggest of which being that the MAGA movement can't afford the fallout from such a scandal, both of them have been known to enter age gap relationships before. Riccio is 32 years older than the White House press secretary, and Trump is 51 years older than her. Though the age gap between Trump and his wife isn't as big as the one between Leavitt and Riccio, it's bigger than you probably think, with 24 years between the two. However two of the most visible ladies in his life react to his flirtiness with Kate probably won't be publicly revealed, but we can just imagine the tension between them.