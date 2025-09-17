Trump's Lies About His Height Are Put On Blast Yet Again During UK Visit
Well, it took less than 24 hours into Donald Trump's second state visit to the U.K. to debunk his lies about his height. The president and first lady Melania Trump are spending September 17 through 19, 2025 at Windsor Castle, engaging with members of the royal family — including Kate Middleton, who made a glaring makeup mistake at the absolute worst time.
Photos of POTUS and FLOTUS shaking hands with William, Prince of Wales, narced on Donald's stature. He's been caught lying about his height numerous times, including earlier this month when he met with Poland's president, Karol Nawrocki. The reportedly 6'1" official towered over Donald, who claimed in his medical report that he's 6'3" tall. Unfortunately for Donald, something similar happened when he was photographed standing next to William, who is also 6'3" tall.
In one snapshot, Donald was standing a little hunched over, but William was clearly still taller than the president. In another photo, William and Donald shook hands, but while Donald was standing straight up, William was bending down — yet they were both the same height. This proved that if William actually is 6'3" tall, there's no way Donald could also be that height.
This height discrepancy has happened with Trump and William before
If Donald Trump is going to blatantly lie about his height, he had better get prepared to be constantly called out for it whenever he spends time with other tall officials, especially with William, Prince of Wales. Both the president and the royal were seen together back in December at the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris.
They seemed to have a nice conversation and snapped some photos together to commemorate the event. Unfortunately for Trump, it quickly became clear from the pictures that he was not telling the truth about his supposed 6'3" height. William was very obviously towering over Trump, despite them both being the "same" height. At the time, someone on X thought Trump actually was the height he claimed at one point, but has been shrinking because of his age. The tweet has since been deleted.
But it's not only William who has accidentally exposed Trump's stature. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is 6'2", was seen standing over the president back in March. Months later, when Trump met with Willem-Alexander, the reportedly 6'2" king of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander appeared taller than Trump.