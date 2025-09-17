Trump's Lies About His Height Are Put On Blast Yet Again During UK Visit

Well, it took less than 24 hours into Donald Trump's second state visit to the U.K. to debunk his lies about his height. The president and first lady Melania Trump are spending September 17 through 19, 2025 at Windsor Castle, engaging with members of the royal family — including Kate Middleton, who made a glaring makeup mistake at the absolute worst time.

Photos of POTUS and FLOTUS shaking hands with William, Prince of Wales, narced on Donald's stature. He's been caught lying about his height numerous times, including earlier this month when he met with Poland's president, Karol Nawrocki. The reportedly 6'1" official towered over Donald, who claimed in his medical report that he's 6'3" tall. Unfortunately for Donald, something similar happened when he was photographed standing next to William, who is also 6'3" tall.

In one snapshot, Donald was standing a little hunched over, but William was clearly still taller than the president. In another photo, William and Donald shook hands, but while Donald was standing straight up, William was bending down — yet they were both the same height. This proved that if William actually is 6'3" tall, there's no way Donald could also be that height.