Eyes Were On Melania Trump's UK Look For All The Wrong Reasons

Close-up pics of Donald Trump's egregious face makeup during his U.K. visit are truly head-turning; he looked overly-bronzed — even for him. And, yet, it was Melania Trump's peculiar appearance that may have been even more distracting. Melania sported an all-black suit with a maroon, wide-brimmed hat. Just like her hat at Donald's inauguration, this hat's brim often appeared to be covering Melania's eyes, giving her an oddly sinister, villainous look. Anyone looking at Melania sporting this accessory can see that her appearance is anything but friendly or welcoming. Rather, it resembles the way one might style an evil character in a cartoon.

So, why is Melania repeatedly choosing this look for highly photographed events? Melania is notoriously private, and how she really feels about being first lady is often called into question. Over the years, she has worn plenty of outfits that seemingly meant more than we realized. So, it's easy to wonder whether her commitment to hats that almost double as disguises reflects her desire to avoid the limelight and her possible uneasiness about greeting her role head-on.

Unsurprisingly, folks on X were quick to point out the fact that Melania repeated one of her most infamous styles at the state visit. A post simply saying, "Melania and the hat again. OMG!" earned over 75,000 views in about six hours. And, the comment section was full of theories and questions about the meaning behind this eyebrow-raising hat.