Eyes Were On Melania Trump's UK Look For All The Wrong Reasons
The Trumps have officially traveled across the pond. On September 16, 2025, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump embarked on their second state visit to the U.K. King Charles III reportedly planned to stroke Donald's ego during the visit and give the president and first lady the royal treatment. And, Melania seemingly attempted to dress the part. While she didn't have the royal crown that her hubby so clearly covets, she did have another form of headwear in its place. And, that piece of headwear is making some serious waves.
Melania was probably the worst-dressed star at Donald's 2025 inauguration, which is not a great title for a first lady. Interestingly, one particularly weird accessory was really the nail in the coffin of her fashion faux pas: a black hat that was almost always obscuring the public's view of her eyes. Well, surprise, surprise; Melania has done it again for another important occasion. On September 17, the royals put on a military parade at Windsor Castle for the controversial president and first lady. Melania sported an eye-catching accessory that gave us déjà vu to one of her most tasteless first lady looks. And, it seems that the internet is in agreement that this wasn't a style win for such an important state visit.
Melania's hat certainly makes a statement
Close-up pics of Donald Trump's egregious face makeup during his U.K. visit are truly head-turning; he looked overly-bronzed — even for him. And, yet, it was Melania Trump's peculiar appearance that may have been even more distracting. Melania sported an all-black suit with a maroon, wide-brimmed hat. Just like her hat at Donald's inauguration, this hat's brim often appeared to be covering Melania's eyes, giving her an oddly sinister, villainous look. Anyone looking at Melania sporting this accessory can see that her appearance is anything but friendly or welcoming. Rather, it resembles the way one might style an evil character in a cartoon.
So, why is Melania repeatedly choosing this look for highly photographed events? Melania is notoriously private, and how she really feels about being first lady is often called into question. Over the years, she has worn plenty of outfits that seemingly meant more than we realized. So, it's easy to wonder whether her commitment to hats that almost double as disguises reflects her desire to avoid the limelight and her possible uneasiness about greeting her role head-on.
Unsurprisingly, folks on X were quick to point out the fact that Melania repeated one of her most infamous styles at the state visit. A post simply saying, "Melania and the hat again. OMG!" earned over 75,000 views in about six hours. And, the comment section was full of theories and questions about the meaning behind this eyebrow-raising hat.
Netizens are not fans of Melania's U.K. trip wardrobe
"She's getting smarter in the way she's using them. trump can't try to kiss her, and she can look down to avoid her facial expressions showing," one X user commented on a post pointing out Melania Trump's hat. Others agreed that the accessory could be used to hide any sour faces from the first lady. One joked, "Looks like a flying saucer landed on her head." Melania even got flak on a post from the The Prince and Princess of Wales' official X account. They shared photos of Donald Trump and Melania's visit, and one comment read, "Why is this always Melania's go to look. Like a cartoon villain."
If these comments aren't enough to prove that Melania's fashion choices for the state visit were big mistakes, her outfit the day before also earned criticism. The president and first lady travelled to the U.K. on September 16; Donald wore his signature suit and too-long red tie. Melania wore a very long trench coat and dark sunglasses that looked more like a Witness Protection Program-issued ensemble than a travel get-up. "Flying to the UK dressed like a tourist, but plotting like a spy," one X user wrote about the outfit. "She looks foolish," one commenter noted. Another asked, "Is that the Melania impersonator??" echoing many commenters' theories that this wasn't Melania at all. Considering her repeated commitment to being at least a little bit disguised whenever she can, we can't blame people for inventing theories to explain her weird wardrobe.