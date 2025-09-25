Side By Side Pics Of Trump Without Makeup Show How Much He's Aged Since His First Term

Donald Trump's looks are something to talk about, just ask him! According to President Trump, he looks extremely good in shorts, is much better looking than Kamala Harris, and is the most handsome president ever (excluding JFK). Better yet, in addition to the former "Apprentice" host's good-looking claims, his administration has also asserted that he is in excellent health. Yet despite his bloviating remarks on his appearance and the continued efforts to dismiss concerns surrounding his health, Trump's garish makeup has become synonymous with his name, similar to a mysterious bruise on his hand that seemingly will not go away.

Spotted in August 2025, the bruise marks one of several that have appeared on the president's hand since January 2024. These markings were caught after speculation of his physical fitness surged following a photo from July 2025. In the image, Trump's ankles had a large amount of swelling, which led to the president's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. Trump's new diagnosis and bruising sparked rumors postulating that he had died, an assumption not typically made about healthy-looking individuals. With this growing concern, it's important to remember that Trump, who will be 80 years old in June 2026, is the oldest person to take presidential office in the U.S. Images that capture the president sans his orange tint reveal just how much his age has taken its toll and have elicit public doubt in the president's right to remain in office as well as questions concerning his health.