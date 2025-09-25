Side By Side Pics Of Trump Without Makeup Show How Much He's Aged Since His First Term
Donald Trump's looks are something to talk about, just ask him! According to President Trump, he looks extremely good in shorts, is much better looking than Kamala Harris, and is the most handsome president ever (excluding JFK). Better yet, in addition to the former "Apprentice" host's good-looking claims, his administration has also asserted that he is in excellent health. Yet despite his bloviating remarks on his appearance and the continued efforts to dismiss concerns surrounding his health, Trump's garish makeup has become synonymous with his name, similar to a mysterious bruise on his hand that seemingly will not go away.
Spotted in August 2025, the bruise marks one of several that have appeared on the president's hand since January 2024. These markings were caught after speculation of his physical fitness surged following a photo from July 2025. In the image, Trump's ankles had a large amount of swelling, which led to the president's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. Trump's new diagnosis and bruising sparked rumors postulating that he had died, an assumption not typically made about healthy-looking individuals. With this growing concern, it's important to remember that Trump, who will be 80 years old in June 2026, is the oldest person to take presidential office in the U.S. Images that capture the president sans his orange tint reveal just how much his age has taken its toll and have elicit public doubt in the president's right to remain in office as well as questions concerning his health.
Signs of age and growing concerns
These comparison photos taken from each of President Donald Trump's terms showcase a clear toll that time has taken on the Commander in Chief. Though Trump was already at a more mature age when starting his first term (70 years old), the near 10-year difference has brought an even more haggard look with a paler complexion, thinning hair, sunken eyes, and additional wrinkles around his mouth and eyes. These images surface just one year following YouGov's survey on Biden and Trump's age. In both February 2024 and October 2024, YouGov asked a select group being studied for variations in public opinion if the age of the 2024 presidential candidates raised concern. Between the two dates, the number of individuals apprehension of the real estate mogul's age jumped nearly 10%, from 35% to 44%.
The stark differences in appearance also a follow a stressful and busy period between his two terms in office. Post-presidency in 2021, Trump underwent impeachment for a second time, had his Mar-a-Lago residence raided, was found guilty on 34-felony charges of falsifying business records, was issued a 3-year-long business ban in New York, and sued CNN, Michael Cohen, three New York Times journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.