Side-By-Side Pics Of Trump Show Just How Garish His Beauty Routine Has Become

Mocking "Republican makeup" became a shady TikTok trend in 2025. From Kimberly Guilfoyle to Karoline Leavitt, almost every prominent Republican pundit has suffered a makeup blunder or two (or five). However, they can't beat their MAGA head honcho Donald Trump when it comes to makeup fails that leave everyone buzzing. Trump's uneven orange tan has been the butt of so many jokes that it's now simply just part of pop culture. Trump's signature look was already bad back in 2016 when he was just a presidential hopeful. At the time, RNC makeup artist Jason Kelly revealed that the billionaire's distinct Cheetos-colored glow was the result of a combination of fake tanning and makeup, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes."

However, Trump's tan has drastically evolved since then, and not for the better. Side-by-side photos posted on X comparing Trump in 2016 and 2025 proved that, although he has access to makeup artists, he clearly hasn't taken any beauty tips from professionals. Trump's face (minus the eye area) has become noticeably more tangerine, while his hair and eyebrows are much lighter than his previous yellow blonde — a combination that, needless to say, is far from a good look. We almost wish he'd just stuck to his original beauty routine, which at least didn't make him look like he was auditioning to be an Oompa-Loompa.