Side-By-Side Pics Of Trump Show Just How Garish His Beauty Routine Has Become
Mocking "Republican makeup" became a shady TikTok trend in 2025. From Kimberly Guilfoyle to Karoline Leavitt, almost every prominent Republican pundit has suffered a makeup blunder or two (or five). However, they can't beat their MAGA head honcho Donald Trump when it comes to makeup fails that leave everyone buzzing. Trump's uneven orange tan has been the butt of so many jokes that it's now simply just part of pop culture. Trump's signature look was already bad back in 2016 when he was just a presidential hopeful. At the time, RNC makeup artist Jason Kelly revealed that the billionaire's distinct Cheetos-colored glow was the result of a combination of fake tanning and makeup, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes."
However, Trump's tan has drastically evolved since then, and not for the better. Side-by-side photos posted on X comparing Trump in 2016 and 2025 proved that, although he has access to makeup artists, he clearly hasn't taken any beauty tips from professionals. Trump's face (minus the eye area) has become noticeably more tangerine, while his hair and eyebrows are much lighter than his previous yellow blonde — a combination that, needless to say, is far from a good look. We almost wish he'd just stuck to his original beauty routine, which at least didn't make him look like he was auditioning to be an Oompa-Loompa.
This dude is aging at triple speed
This is a completely different guy compared to 9 years ago pic.twitter.com/rwP8W4ldc8
— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 28, 2025
Trump's orange hue might be giving away how he's really doing
If you think Donald Trump's darker tan looks terrible next to his old one, then you might want to pre-clutch your pearls, as it's even worse when he's photographed with someone who doesn't have regular fake tanning sessions. He posed for photos with Vladimir Putin when they met in Alaska in August 2025, and Trump looked almost comical next to the pasty Russian president. What made it even more ridiculous was the fact that Trump's face was obviously several shades darker than his hands, which are the only visible parts of him, except perhaps his ears, that show his natural skin tone.
Trump began his apparent new beauty routine during his 2024 presidential campaign, and social media users quickly noticed. "I don't get it .... all that money and he can't pay someone to do his bronzer or spray tan correctly?" one user on X wondered. Others suggested that the president's tan or makeup has gotten so dark that it's problematic. "That makeup looks like brown face," one person commented, while another claimed, "Jesus he's wearing black face."
This is a real photo— posted by a Republican Senator. pic.twitter.com/25hTu5X4bB
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 12, 2024
Emily Keegin, a photo editing expert, suggested that Trump's tan reveals more about his mental and psychological states than people think. "The more stressed ... the more makeup," she wrote on her since-deleted Instagram story (via Independent). Considering Trump's approval rating has seen a continuous decline since he began his second term, there might be truth to this theory.