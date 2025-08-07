Unfiltered Donald Trump Pictures That Had Us Questioning His Health
Age comes for us all, and in the case of President Donald Trump, it seems to be catching up to him rather quickly. As the oldest sitting leader of the United States, Trump pushed his way to power with his brash personality and seemingly never-ending enthusiasm. However, it appears the tank is beginning to run dry, as there have been several instances of Trump enduring sleepy moments while visiting foreign leaders, and even escalating health crises. While Trump is notorious for lying about his medical report, it does seem that his recent chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis and his loaded schedule full of golf outings just might be catching up to him.
While there have been times Trump's fumbling speech has put his age on display, there's mounting physical evidence that suggests his health is waning. Although he still likes to hit the links as often as he can, there have been signs that Trump is slowing down — these are made even more apparent on the days Trump forgets to slather on the bronzer. In his naked face, the signs of aging become a little more present on the president, with lines and wrinkles on full display. However, even with his full face on, it's becoming clear that Trump is declining — here are six examples of times Trump looked ready for a nap and an early bird special dinner.
Donald Trump looked sallow while golfing
Seen here pointing at someone on a post on X, formerly Twitter, President Donald Trump looks unkempt in a makeup-free outing to the golf course. Perhaps his bronzer has melted off, or he (hopefully) swapped it out for some sunscreen to hit the links. Either way, without it, his presence is a bit jarring. The rough and sagging skin around his face and neck is on full display, and his eyes feel tired. Hopefully, he was able to get a good nap after some rounds of golf.
Donald Trump looks exhausted at Mar-A-Lago
Seen here from a post on X, Donald Trump goes to shake hands with a fan, but with his face lacking the usual orange, and possibly sporting a sunburn, the president looks utterly exhausted. Perhaps to hide his ongoing hair insecurities, Trump once again finds himself in a hat that feels more tired than presidential. However, not even the hat could hide Trump's bulging bags under his eyes, or cover the fact that he looks mere moments from succumbing to exhaustion.
Donald Trump might have dozed off at Pope Francis's funeral
It wasn't enough for Donald Trump to wear an inappropriate outfit to the funeral of Pope Francis. After spending much of the event in the intense Italian heat, it looked like Trump was ready to get some shut-eye. Sitting next to wife Melania Trump, Donald can't hide his age in comparison. Where she looks smooth and youthful here, Donald seems to be suffering through the event, even while seated.
A haggard Donald Trump tries to keep up with Bryson DeChambeau
While showing professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau around the White House grounds, President Donald Trump looked a bit worn without his makeup. Of course, standing next to the younger athlete obviously put Trump's age on blast, but even still, the wilted wisps of hair peeking out from under Trump's cap aren't doing him any favors. Plus, the downward shift of Trump's wrinkles is on full display in his bare skin.
Donald Trump looks tired even with his bronzer
While Donald Trump has certainly rocked some botched bronzer, even his fake tan can't hide his signs of aging. If anything, the bronzer has begun to wash out his lips, causing his mouth to blend in eerily with the rest of his face. Still unable to hide the bags under his eyes, under his many hats, his eyes also appear smaller and therefore more beady and tired. Plus, being unable to see his eyelashes gives the appearance that he's so old, they've turned white.
Donald Trump's health issues were on display in Scotland
In some makeup-free photos of Donald Trump's trip to Scotland, it's clear his age is catching up to him. While Trump has been using makeup to hide a rather nasty bruise on his hand — allegedly caused by his chronic venous insufficiency — the Band-Aids on his fingers were a shock. Seeing such a bandaged hand next to his naked face felt like he was putting all his wrinkles on display. His eyes once again can't seem to hide his exhaustion, and his overall hunched demeanor seems to indicate that the president is tired, if not about to lie on his golf scorecard.