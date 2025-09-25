Monica Lewinsky's Stunning Hair Transformation Over The Years
Monica Lewinsky, the poster child for media scrutiny, had her image rewritten for her time and time again. When she was just 22 years old, Lewinsky's privacy and profile were ripped from her control because of a scandal with an older and much more powerful man: Bill Clinton, the President of the United States. With this onslaught of hate, humiliation, and ridicule, Lewinsky's self-confidence was shattered. She told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February 2025, "All the worst things that you think about yourself and say to yourself you then start to have reflected and amplified by the whole world." As she grappled with this total global criticism, Lewinsky changed her image. Now, since the whirlwind media storm of the '90s, Monica Lewinsky has gone through a transformation you wouldn't believe.
From the young intern who was thrust into the public eye to the wise, acclaimed activist that she is today, Lewinsky has totally reclaimed her voice and her reputation to reconnect who she is with how the public sees her. Through this journey, her hair has had a transformation of its own. Far from the most drastic hair transformation in the celebrity world, the gradual change of her hair perfectly mirrors the growth of Lewinsky coming into her own following the incident that took her autonomy away.
The start of Monica Lewinsky's iconic bangs
Monica Lewinsky's iconic bangs had their start when she was just a young girl. In what was a classic hairstyle for many adolescents, Lewinsky sported a blunt bang with her natural dark brown hair. Wondering where the inspiration for this look came from? Look no further than her own mother's hairstyle. Marcia Lewis, Lewinsky's mom, sported a similar dark brown 'do with wispy bangs before bleaching her hair in the '90s, much like her daughter.
Monica Lewinsky's high school years were spent in true '80s fashion
During her high school years, Monica Lewinsky fell into the fad of big hair and untamed perms that marked the '80s. Lewinsky, who was only 16 years old with this wild 'do, gave the camera a dramatic stone-face expression while serving absolute '80s fashion with her hair. The style, though out of style now, was considered the look in the era. Though far from where she started as a child, Lewinsky's bangs and dark hair were still a staple at this time.
Monica Lewinsky went for an iconic bob in the '90s
After interning for the White House in the '90s, Monica Lewinsky found herself at the center of a nationwide scandal in '98. As a result, her image was plastered across papers, magazines, and news reports. At the time, she had a dark-brown bob with a side part. Through the '90s, Lewinsky held onto her bangs, most often opting for curtain bangs that grazed her cheekbones. Though they occasionally were tucked away, the style from her girlhood never truly left her image.
Before the new millennium, Monica Lewinsky grew the bob into a lob
After leaving the White House and escaping the many years of leech-like press, Monica Lewinsky's biography was released. Written by Andrew Morton, "Monica's Story" hit the shelves in 1999. To promote the book, Lewinsky attended several book signings and press releases showcasing her darkened, nearly black hair and long bob that she had grown out. The look was a subtle change from her years in the White House, featuring a similar layered cut but with a longer length and darker tone.
Monica Lewinsky welcomed the 2000s with curls
Monica Lewinsky has often talked about the cruelty she faced in the '90s: "People weren't very kind. And they weren't very kind about the way I looked," she said (via The New York Times). In the early 2000s, the public saw a change in how Lewinsky looked. Following one of the biggest government scandals during which her hair remained in a professional and recognizable bob, she allowed the new millennium to bring a touch of fun! Her public appearances featured her hair in large face-framing curls. More importantly, the change brought back her big smile.
Monica Lewinsky went for a throwback style in 2014
In the following years, Monica Lewinsky grew out her hair beyond the bob that the world had become so familiar with. By 2014, her new look featured long, luscious brown locks with faint waves and the return of her bangs. Though shocking to the world, the look wasn't entirely new. The thick brown hair and sharp bangs were reminiscent of the young photos of Lewinsky from her girlhood. The look was a total throwback to her younger self and a gorgeous change from the bob that she stuck with for so long.
It was beach waves and hints of highlights for Monica Lewinsky in the late 2010s
As the second half of the 2010s arrived, Monica Lewinsky's hair saw a transformation it hadn't had before: highlights. The warm-brown highlights were the perfect complement and update to her hair at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. This subtle touch added both sophistication and maturity; the highlight brought color to Lewinsky's face while creating depth and texture in her mane. Lewinsky's style saw an update, too, as she opted for more playful red-carpet gowns.
Brighter hair and straighter locks marked Monica Lewinsky's 2021
At the 2021 premiere of FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story," Monica Lewinsky stepped out in this straight look with a return of her blunt bangs. A move away from the curls that she had been rocking in previous years, this style returned the heart of Lewinsky's 'dos from the '90s. The activist changed from her deep-dark brown to an unprecedented caramel shade which colored most of her hair.
2024 brought the sophisticated wave to Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky's ability to age like fine wine was amplified at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Giving the softness to her hair which her previous hairstyle lacked, Lewinsky opted for a simple wave to add shape and texture to her hair. Meanwhile, her auburn shade appeared more natural and gentler, blending in seamlessly with her root color. Lewinsky kissed her bangs goodbye with a perfect side part. This style reflected Lewinsky's maturity, sophistication, and personal evolution, and was a total departure from the style that made her famous.
Monica Lewinsky is all about body in 2025
The layered blowout is the 2025 enlightened perm. The look has rocked the internet and established itself as a styling staple, especially with the reintroduction of leave-in curlers and overnight curl tutorials. Monica Lewinsky has certainly found herself at the heart of this trend, and with her thick hair, the style works perfectly. Her hair's density can sometimes weigh down her look, but the airy, bouncy style of the blowout perfectly combats this. This 'do also weaves those light sections of hair through her dark locks into a complex and fashionable blend of rich tones.