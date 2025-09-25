Prince William Was Never The Same After Queen Elizabeth's Death

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died. This tragic event immediately catalyzed a series of events that would change the British royal family forever. First and foremost, her eldest son, then-Prince Charles, became King Charles III. The matter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's title remained unclear, as not everybody was certain that it would be appropriate for her to become queen. Nobody opposed Prince William's ascension to Prince of Wales, however. He had been training for this role his entire life.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles made his mark on the monarchy. But, he was not the only one to change the House of Windsor. As the Prince of Wales, William also took on more royal responsibilities — and began to have a greater impact on the system. Since 2022, William has tried to change the monarchy's image, bringing a casual touch to his role. He has also attempted to reign in the royal family's spending habits and make the palace greener — goals that have been met with some resistance. Ultimately, though, as much as William has tried to change the system, it has also changed him. Since the loss of his grandmother, William has arguably become a more decisive and determined royal.