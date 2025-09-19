Trump's Slimy Behavior With Kamala Harris Says It All About His Ego

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From "Lyin' Kamala" to "Crazy Kamala," Donald Trump used nicknames and more to mock former Vice President Kamala Harris when the pair went head-to-head during the 2024 presidential election. Apparently, though, Trump's disdain for Harris may not have continued behind closed doors. In her upcoming memoir, "107 Days," Harris explains that Trump treated her very differently when they were out of the public eye. And, her first-hand account implies that Trump is willing to say pretty much anything to anyone in order to get what he wants.

Harris' tell-all book isn't scoring brownie points with Joe Biden's allies, and it isn't likely to please Trump fans either. In her book, she explains that while he was trashing her publicly leading up to Election Day in 2024, he was singing a different tune when he was one-on-one with the then-VP. Harris recalled Trump telling her, "You've done a great job, you really have," and noting that this "... makes it very hard for me to be angry at you," per the New York Times. Somehow, though, he managed to drag her name through the mud when the cameras were rolling. At just one October 2024 event, he said, "... She's slow, low IQ..." and "She's lazy as hell, and she's got that reputation, and she's a radical left lunatic.." and to put it more bluntly, "This woman is the worst. I mean, it's just unbelievable," per NBC. Comments like this make the notion that he was complimenting her behind the scenes abhorrently insincere.