Trump's Slimy Behavior With Kamala Harris Says It All About His Ego
From "Lyin' Kamala" to "Crazy Kamala," Donald Trump used nicknames and more to mock former Vice President Kamala Harris when the pair went head-to-head during the 2024 presidential election. Apparently, though, Trump's disdain for Harris may not have continued behind closed doors. In her upcoming memoir, "107 Days," Harris explains that Trump treated her very differently when they were out of the public eye. And, her first-hand account implies that Trump is willing to say pretty much anything to anyone in order to get what he wants.
Harris' tell-all book isn't scoring brownie points with Joe Biden's allies, and it isn't likely to please Trump fans either. In her book, she explains that while he was trashing her publicly leading up to Election Day in 2024, he was singing a different tune when he was one-on-one with the then-VP. Harris recalled Trump telling her, "You've done a great job, you really have," and noting that this "... makes it very hard for me to be angry at you," per the New York Times. Somehow, though, he managed to drag her name through the mud when the cameras were rolling. At just one October 2024 event, he said, "... She's slow, low IQ..." and "She's lazy as hell, and she's got that reputation, and she's a radical left lunatic.." and to put it more bluntly, "This woman is the worst. I mean, it's just unbelievable," per NBC. Comments like this make the notion that he was complimenting her behind the scenes abhorrently insincere.
Kamala Harris' experience with Donald Trump shows he'll say anything to win people over
Kamala Harris also opened up about Donald Trump's comments to her on Election Night. She recalled in her book (per the New York Times) that he told her, "You are a tough, smart customer, and I say this with great respect," and that he even called her name "beautiful." Harris' stories about how Trump treated her make it clearer than ever that Trump will try to win over whoever he is speaking to at any given moment. And, while it was surely jarring to watch Trump say such polar opposite things about her, it seems that Harris had his number. "He's a con man. He's really good at it," Harris explained, likening Trump to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
Trump's fragile ego is often on full display, but this really takes it to a new level. It seems that he couldn't even stand by his forced, seemingly inauthentic criticisms and accusations against Harris when he was face-to-face with her. Knowing what we know, it isn't surprising that Trump's convictions and opinions are flimsy. It is, however, a bit of a surprise that he was willing to admit his respect for Harris out loud — even if it was out of the public eye.