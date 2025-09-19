Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Lands Her Big Fat Greek Ambassadorship (And Don Jr. Must Be So Relieved)

If you've ever wished that your ex was more than a 10-hour flight away from you at all times, Donald Trump Jr. is officially living your dream. Kimberly Guilfoyle is now the new ambassador to Greece, and she'll reportedly be making the big move across the world to Athens within the next month. Guilfoyle is surely excited to be embarking on her new role, and Don Jr. is likely breathing a sigh of relief.

The Republicans have been putting countless rules in place since Donald Trump took office back in January. The latest game-changing rule allows the Senate to confirm Donald's nominees for ambassadors and other positions much more quickly. Former Fox News personality and the former fiancée of Don Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, is one of the first folks to directly benefit from this change. On September 18, Guilfoyle was officially confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, and she will reportedly be sworn in next week.