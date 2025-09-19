Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Lands Her Big Fat Greek Ambassadorship (And Don Jr. Must Be So Relieved)
If you've ever wished that your ex was more than a 10-hour flight away from you at all times, Donald Trump Jr. is officially living your dream. Kimberly Guilfoyle is now the new ambassador to Greece, and she'll reportedly be making the big move across the world to Athens within the next month. Guilfoyle is surely excited to be embarking on her new role, and Don Jr. is likely breathing a sigh of relief.
The Republicans have been putting countless rules in place since Donald Trump took office back in January. The latest game-changing rule allows the Senate to confirm Donald's nominees for ambassadors and other positions much more quickly. Former Fox News personality and the former fiancée of Don Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, is one of the first folks to directly benefit from this change. On September 18, Guilfoyle was officially confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, and she will reportedly be sworn in next week.
Donald Trump Jr. has shown support for Kimberly Guilfoyle's new gig
Kimberly Guilfoyle's social media posts have been hinting that she's lost without Donald Trump Jr. since the pair announced their split a month after Election Day in 2024. So, despite the fact that her new gig in Greece will reportedly upend her "margarita girl" lifestyle and usher in a more serious era for Guilfoyle, it will almost surely be a welcome change for her.
Donald Trump nominated Guilfoyle for the new role just after she was officially no longer his daughter-in-law-to-be. And, Don Jr. was quick to offer his congratulations to her on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicating that despite the cheating rumors surrounding him that plagued their relationship, he still wishes her well. "I am so proud of Kimberly," Don Jr. wrote back in December, adding, "She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First." Clearly, Don Jr. has confidence in Guilfoyle's love for America, and he'll probably have even more love for her when she's far, far away from America.